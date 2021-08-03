Entertainment
Chunky Panday reveals when season 2 hits floors [EXCLUSIVE]
Love it, hate it, or don’t have a lot of opinion on it … anyway, one can only ignore Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar, and starring Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, was a raging OTT hit, watched by different people for different reasons, with a voyeuristic urge being the common thread connecting all of these various reasons. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the second season is eagerly awaited, even by many who didn’t particularly enjoy the first outing. However, with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic being as it is, we wondered what the last update is on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 or how far development has reached, and have had the perfect opportunity to get the scoop during an exclusive interview with Chunky Panday, who has a recurring role on the reality show.
Opening on when Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 hits floors, Chunky Panday said: Season two has been confirmed and I’ll have to take part because my wife (Bhavna Pandey) is there. But, they didn’t sign me (laughs), they only signed Bhavna, so all the money will go to Bhavna, I will have to work for free (jokes). Of course, all (the money) will come back to the same house, but she doesn’t give me any money (joke further). She takes my money, but doesn’t give me back. Her money is her, and my money is for both of us (laughs). But, yes, filming for the show will start next month. It’s a beautiful, fun show.
Disclose a bit of daughter Ananya Panday’s highly anticipated Pan-Indian film Liger opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda; added the Housefull actor, “ I’m very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya it’s gonna be a big commercial movie for her. And I also saw some rushes from the movie, I have to admit, and this guy, Vijay Deverakonda, is just amazing. My God … oh … oh … oh … so beautiful and he did a fabulous job. He is versatile, he does action, he dances, he does everything, he is really good. And hers and Ananya’s jodi looks great. So, I’m very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks) … even I should have played a part in it. I should (again) audition for that (laughs). Wow, to hit hai Photo. (The film is a success.).
So there you have it: the latest updates on both Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 and Liger two for the price of one.
