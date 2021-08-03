Adil Hussain thinks Bollywood despises people in the northeast, says they can do better

Today’s actors are awake, aware of themselves and aware of the political climate around them. They take the honest path by expressing their opinions and discovering their hearts like never before.

Actor Adil Hussain, originally from Assam, has been a valuable asset to Indian cinema. Whether it is his contribution to regional cinema or his international releases, his performances have always been commendable.



Instagram

With unconventional choices like Parched, Angry Indian Goddess, What Will People Say, he’s proven he’s irreplaceable.



Adil hussein

In a recent interview with MensXP, Adil has spoken of Bollywood despising a certain color or race over the years.



Instagram

He was quoted as saying: There has been a lot of prejudice in this regard.Bollywood also comes from a society that has many taboos. Each society has its own prejudices against people of a certain race, color or poor economic background.

Giving an example of actress Priyanka Chopra who was cast in Mary Kom, he said,



Instagram

I’ve always been asked about Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom, and I tell them that I like her very much and that she is an accomplished actress, but Bollywood lost an opportunity to present a Northeast face. and present it to the public.

Speaking of the stereotypes that Bollywood has solidified over all these years, he said that people in the Northeast are seen as Chinese in Hindi movies. He said,



Adil hussein

I would like to give an example: imagine, if a person from the northeast plays Milkha Singh, what would people think then why wasn’t an actor from the northeast been chosen for Mary Kom. I think Bollywood can redeem itself by launching someone from the northeast.

Just days ago, actress Lin Laishram echoed similar thoughts and opened up about casting Mary Kom.



Lin Laishram

While Priyanka Chopra tried out the lead role, Lin took on a supporting role.