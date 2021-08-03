Hollywood landmark is undergoing renovations, some of which erase allusions to director DW Griffiths’ controversial legacy





A Hollywood tourist attraction gets a facelift that includes the removal of statues linked to director DW Griffith’s racist legacy. The Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue Mall draw crowds of tourists every year, as well as celebrities who flock to the center for the Oscars. But with new owners at the helm of the center and a budget of $ 100 million, things are starting to look a little different. It’s a real opportunity to get away from Hollywood clichés, red velvet ropes and big studios, Chad Cress, creative director of co-owner DJM, told the Los Angeles Times. Columns topped with elephants and an arch with Babylonian images framing the Hollywood Sign in the distance are seen inside the Hollywood & Highland Mall on August 7, 2020, in Hollywood, California. – The center is getting a makeover and will lose the elephant and the ark, references to DW Griffith’s 1916 silent film “Intolerance,” US media reported. The refurbished mall, slated for completion in late 2021, will be renamed “Ovation Hollywood,” owners Gaw Capital USA and DJM announced on August 6. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images) The center opened in 2001 and is located next to the TCL Chinese Theater, where the hands, feet and signatures of Hollywood’s biggest stars are located. The Hollywood of the future really needs to represent something that is more inclusive of what our culture looks like today. We want to celebrate the fact that we are all creative, added Cress. On July 29, teams began removing two elephant statues that obviously appear harmless, but their connection to the Griffiths film Intolerance makes them problematic. 1916 silent film follows a narrative arc through the human races propensity for intolerance throughout the ages. Film critics, however, thought the film was an apology after Griffiths’ 1915 film Birth of a Nation an adaptation of Thomas Dixon Jr.’s 1905 novel The Clansman, which was heavily criticized for glorifying the Ku Klux Klan. While the elephants, themselves an homage to Babylonian themes of intolerance, were meant to be a nod to old Hollywood, there is no denying the implications of the racism associated with Griffith. Reviews of Griffith’s previous film were varied, with some praising his talents, while others condemned overt racism. Film critic Andrew Sarris once wrote, Classic or Not, Birth of a Nation has long been one of the embarrassments of cinematic scholarship. She cannot be ignored and yet she was seen as outrageously racist even in a time when racism was hardly a household word. In response to the film, the NAACP requested censorship of several scenes due to the heinous portrayals of African Americans, as well as a total ban continuous projections. Despite its use of blackface villains, the film remains famous for its cinematography. Other less controversial changes to the center include the addition of more retailers, new art fixtures and an expanded outdoor space. People come from all over the world, and in the past it was a bit disappointing. We want to create a place that represents what they had in mind, Cress said.

