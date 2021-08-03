Hollywood elites leave trail of suffering, rising crime in California

By Hector Barajas and Mike Vallante

Do you think Brad Pitt and Olivia Wilde realized that the law they sponsored reclassified violent crimes such as rape of an unconscious person, domestic violence, and human trafficking of a child into a simple crime, thus making it easier for criminals to get out of prison earlier?

Did Tim Robbins or Demi Moore realize they were also drastically reducing the prison sentence for a felon convicted of stabbing his girlfriend with a butcher knife, forcibly assaulting his 11 year old niece and for gang-raping a 17-year-old pregnant teenager? (Ensure the security of the CA)

Did Robin Wright and Cameron Diaz realize that they are partly responsible for the serial thefts and criminal follies we are witnessing?

You see, in 2014 these Hollywood elites, along with Gavin Newsom, California Unions and Democrats sponsored, funded, and helped moveProposition 47 – the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, and in 2016, Proposition 57.

Proposal 47 was not aimed at securing neighborhoods. In fact, he did the exact opposite, and now we are paying the price. Proposal 47 was aimed at reducing the prison population at all costs, even if it meant putting some of the most dangerous criminals on the streets. And it put these criminals on the streets and in our neighborhoods. It has also created a climate where crime pays.

Under Proposition 47, not only the possession of various controlled substances such as pot, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin was reclassified from felony to misdemeanor, but also shoplifting while the criminal stole less than $ 950 in goods. This $ 950 threshold also applies to theft and receipt of stolen goods. Equally disturbing is that there are no limits on the number of times the criminal can steal in a day or a week as long as each time the commodity / property is worth less than $ 950.

If the criminals were able to figure out the $ 950 loophole, one wonders, how come these Hollywood stars couldn’t figure it out, how come Gavin Newsom couldn’t figure it out, how come Democrats up and down in California couldn’t figure it out?

But the most insidious part of Prop.57was thereclassification of violent crimesto a simple crime which carries a more lenient sentence, while the crimes remain horrible. These social engineers reclassified the following violent crimes as simple crimes:

Rape of an unconscious person

Domestic violence

Trafficking in human beings of minors

Homicide while driving

Throw away acid or flammable substance

Assault with a lethal weapon

Assault with a lethal weapon on a peace officer or firefighter

Unload a firearm in an occupied dwelling, building, vehicle or aircraft

Rape where the victim is legally unable to give consent

Rape / sodomy / oral copulation of an unconscious person or use of date-rape drugs

Inflicting bodily harm on a child

Property fire

Solicitation to commit murder

And detonate a destructive device or explosive with the intention of injuring

(Partial list)

To Gavin Newsom, Hollywood stars, California Democrats and some wealthy social justice activists, they believe that these crimes deserve less punishment, not more. What is wrong with these people? Now that our streets are not safe and criminals are in control, why are they surprised at the consequences of their actions?



For these Hollywood elites, the consequences of Proposition 47 and the many proposals and other soft crime laws that they have supported and funded are left to others. They live behind the walls of their mansion, with state-of-the-art security cameras, and tell stories to their other wealthy friends about how they helped get another misunderstood soul out of prison.

theironyis not lost that celebrities like Demi Moore use their platforms to end sex trafficking or donate their Hollywood money to charities such asSave the children(Olivia Wilde) andChild Find Ontario(Brad Pitt) – dedicated to reducing the incidence of missing and exploited children and youth in Ontario.

And the real irony is that Gavin Newsom, as he tries to save his political career, is now saying some of these measures must be repealed. It seems too little and too late, especially for the new victims of crime that have been created because of this liberal social experiment that has put more violent criminals in our community.

Host of The Hector and Mike Experience podcast, Hector Barajas and Mike Vallante are communications and public relations experts with decades of political, legislative and media experience. They bring a unique perspective and insight into politics and current affairs.https://anchor.fm/hectorandmikeexperience

