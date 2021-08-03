Mara Wilson wants Britney Spears “to live her life for herself” | Entertainment





Mara Wilson wants Britney Spears “to be able to live her life for herself.” The ‘Matilda’ actress – who has spoken openly about the experiences of child stars in the past – weighed in on the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker’s ongoing legal battle to have her father Jamie Spears removed as co-curator. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’ve never met her, but I really feel like I keep thinking about her song, ‘Overprotected’, and I think she really needs the power. live her life for herself because she hasn’t been that long. “She’s lived a life under someone else’s control and it’s terrible, and I think that’s the truth for a lot of people who reach that level of fame. They really don’t have any freedom. “But she had no freedom because of the paparazzi and because of what was done to her because of the trusteeship, so I think we have to let her live her life because anyone would be irritated by these restrictions. , anyone would have a hard time. “ The 34-year-old star admitted she was lucky her family had ground clearance in her early days of glory and made sure she “is still a child.” She added: “It was very important to my family that I remain a child. So I shared a room with my sister until we were, I think I was 14 and I moved, and finally got my own room. “I went to Girl Scouts and I went to public school. And also, where I grew up in Burbank, Calif., It’s actually pretty common to be a child actor. “A lot of my friends had been in commercials for restaurants, or clothes and things like that. “And in some ways there was a sort of hierarchy where it was cool to be in these ads, and not cool to be in these ads, and people saw that as a hobby.”

