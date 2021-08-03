A family-friendly entertainment and dining destination now open in Houston

Social Palace breathes new life into the closed Palace Bowling Lanes in the Bellaire area. Located at 4191 Bellaire, the multi-faceted entertainment stop is now open and offers bowling,a modern arcade, asports Hall, golf simulators and one virtual reality arena. To keep players fueled, there is also a full service restaurant with a menu designed by the famous Houston chef, Ryan Hildebrand, formerly of Triniti and FM Kitchen & Bar as well as an ice cream and dessert stand, and a bar for over 21s.

Efrain Villarreal, formerly of Tonys Mexican Kitchen, is the on-site Executive Chef who oversees daily food and beverage operations. As for drinks, Jennifer caldwell (formerly Director of Beverages at Goodnight Charlie’s) was hired to create the beverage lists. Jonathan horowitz of Friendly Hospitality (formerly of Legacy Restaurants, which operates The Original Ninfa’s and Antone’s Famous Po ‘boys), consulted on the project, working closely with the CEO Billy Forney, a former executive of an energy company who entered the high-tech gaming industry a few years ago.

The Palace Social serves an eclectic mix of Southern-inspired American fusion cuisine. Entries include variations on quesadillas like RC Ranch Texas Wagyu steak with an Oaxaca / Monterey jack mix, wings, a take on Shiner Bock Chili Frito Pie and one nachos plate topped with Cuban sandwich toppings like pulled pork, ham and mustard. The menu also has a handful of customizable salads, a bowl of quinoa and more than half a dozen flatbread pizzas, including The Bluebell with speck, Anjou red pears, white sauce, arugula, blue cheese and Texas honey.

There are also eight different sandwiches including the BBLT with the extra “B” representing fried bologna, which is added to applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, house sauce and two slices of Texas toast. the Palate Bowl Burger pair Hereford Chopped Chuck with bacon and cheddar sauce.

Hearty dishes complement the rest of the menu, including Italian favorites such as spaghetti and Vegetarian lasagna, and southern comfort food like hand-breaded Fried chicken steak with Breadman Co. Texas Sausage & Toast Sauce, and New Orleans shrimp and corn fritters BBQ cookies served with pepper jack oatmeal, fried okra sticks and grilled corn succotash.

Palace Social also has a stand-alone dessert bar with malt milkshakes, cookies, sundaes and brownies. Children and adults alike should be well entertained by watching their orders prepare through the windows.

Bowling alleys are known more for Jack and Coke than craft cocktails, but Caldwell Palace Social’s drink list changes the paradigm. There is a long menu of cocktails, beer, cider and wine. Currently there are three frozen drinks: a classic Margarita, a lime with cherries, and the Bellini Palace, based on Irish whiskey, sparkling wine, aromas of peach and orange.

The bar also offers some cold drinks ranch waters and highballs in cask. In addition, nearly a dozen classic and house cocktails are on the menu. Classics include the NOTegroni and Manhattan, and there are also house specialties, including Pale russian, which combines vodka, chicory liqueur, vanilla and coconut milk, and the Social club, which is akin to a raspberry daiquiri with aquafaba to give it a silky texture. Customers can also request that any spirit be transformed into a acid or smash.

Beer wine and Cider the fans are in luck. There is a long list, with a particular focus on local breweries. Selections range from pitchers to Saint Arnold Lawn Mower and Houston Cider Cherry Cider to boxes of Spindletap Hot Gusher IPA or Ace Guava Cider. There is something else that you won’t find in most bowling alleys: a large selection of wines by the glass and by the bottle.

True to the spirit of its predecessor, Palace Social offers eight colorful bowling alleys modernized with a computer-controlled pin reset system. The arcade also follows current trends and is full of ticket-based electronic games. Just like other arcades, tickets accumulate on player cards and can be redeemed for prizes. A handful of driving and shooting games are mixed into these.

The centerpiece of the games room is a virtual reality arena for the whole body. Players positioned on small platforms are placed in various battle scenarios. Other attractions include halls housing video golf simulators and an interactive theater-style merry-go-round that resembles a mini-version of the Soarin ‘around the word ride to disneyland. Finally, Palace Social offers an entire room dedicated to PC games and electronic sports, with several configurations of computers and professional seats.

The opening hours of the Social Palace are Sunday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

