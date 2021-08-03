Portland actor remembers sharing the stage with Nic Cage in “Pig”

PORTLAND, Oregon (Portland Tribune) – “It was like a tango,” recalls Lake Oswego resident David Knell, sitting face to face with award-winning actor Nicolas Cage on the set of the new movie, “Pig”.

Knell starred as chef Derek Finway in the drama, released July 16.

“We had that mutual respect at that point, like ‘it’s gonna be fun,’” Knell said. “It’s going to be a dance.”

Knell, a longtime actor who can be seen in the 1980s movies “Spring Break”, “Turner & Hooch” and “Total Recall” had the opportunity to star in a 10 page scene in “Pig “, which is featured in the movie trailer.

Knell said it was one of his biggest roles and after attending the Los Angeles premiere last week he thought it was a beautiful movie.

“I’m really, really happy to have had the chance to play with them and with Nic,” he said. “We shot this a year and a half ago, almost two years ago. “

Knell has been playing since childhood. From community theater to television, movies and Broadway shows, he has had a variety of acting experiences over the years.

The Portland Tribuneand Pamplin Media Group papers are a media partner of KOIN 6 News

Knell remembers when he got the phone call from his agent in the summer of 2019. He was in Michigan with his wife and fellow actress, Julie, and they were planning on helping people with marketing and sales. ‘take care of a hotel. The trip was cut short and on a road trip he got the call telling him the movie was taking place.

“If the job in Michigan had gone well I wouldn’t have been able to do it, so I’m so glad that was the disaster it was,” he said.

In the film, Cage plays a man who was a great chef in Portland for years before he became a truffle hunter in the Oregon wilderness. When his foraging pig goes missing, he returns to Portland to find out who stole his pig.

Cage later comes into contact with the character of Knell, the current Portland boss who previously worked for the character of Cage.

“It’s just a beautifully written scene,” Knell said. “I haven’t seen all of Nick Cage’s films. There are some that I’m a big fan of, I literally googled “What’s it like working with Nic Cage?” “”

Knell said he watched interviews with other actors describing their experiences with Cage and learned that every choice Cage makes in his acting was “deliberate, thoughtful and passionate,” he said. “I really gained respect for him just from that.”

Even though Knell’s role only consisted of one day of filming, he said it was very special and that it was his favorite day as an actor.

Sadly, a few days after filming ended, he received a phone call indicating that his father was dying of cancer.

Knell said he flew to New York to be with his father in the hospital. He was able to share acting stories and his most recent experience on the set of “Pig” with his father, Dane, who was also an actor.

“He would remember things he hadn’t talked about in a while,” Knell said. “I’m a fourth generation actor and I had forgotten that recently until my dad on his deathbed said to me, ‘Did I ever tell you about my grandfather’s vaudeville act?'”

Knell, who splits his time living in Lake Oswego and the Oregon Coast, also enjoys traveling, kayaking, and exploring the outdoors with his wife.

If other acting opportunities arise, he says he will be available.

“When you’re a character actor, the ideal situation is when someone takes a script and says, ‘That’s the David Knell part. “It helps if you’re David Knell, obviously,” he said. “It couldn’t have been more on David Knell’s side.”