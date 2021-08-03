Entertainment
Bollywood fraternity salutes PV Sindhu for bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
NEW DELHI Bollywood fraternity praised ShuttlerPV Sindhuwho defeated ChinaHe bing jiaoin the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympic Games underway atMusashino Forest Sports SquareCourt 1 in Tokyo, Japan.
Taking to his Instagram story, actorDeepika padukoneapplauded Sindhu as he shared a special message that sees the image of the athlete in a queen card.
ActorAbhishek Bachchanalso praised Sindhu by sharing his winning photo of the match.
“Congratulations, @ Pvsindhu1, for winning bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud (sic) “, he said.tweeted.
Varun Dhawanshared a video on his Instagram story where he could be seen watching the Tokyo Olympics on TV with his father, director David Dhawan. The two are elated and cheer Sindhu on as she wins the match.
“@ Pvsindhu1 Does It Again. The World Champion,” he wrote alongside the video.
“Haseen Dillruba“actorTaapsee Pannualso celebrated India’s victory by congratulating Sindhu on Twitter.
“Our daughter wins bronze !!!!! She did it!!! One color at a time I say! Come on champion @ Pvsindhu1 This calls for a celebration !!!!!! You are unique, let’s celebrate YOU! (sic) “, shewrote.
Actor Randeep Hooda also applauded Sindhu by writing aspecial noteon his Twitter account.
“It is Indian women who show us the way. Well done #PVSindhu !! 1st Indian Olympian to win 2 individual medals at the #OlympicGames #Bronze Champion (sic), ”he wrote.
Several other actors, including Vaani Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza,Sarah Ali Khan, Ananya Panday of the film industry also showered Sindhu with sincere wishes to win the bronze medal match at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Speaking about the match against Bing Jao after winning the bronze medal, Sindhu said that she had many emotions on her mind but was proud of her achievement.
“It makes me really happy because I have worked hard for so many years,” she said.
“I had a lot of emotions through me, should I be happy to have won bronze or sad to have lost the opportunity to play in the final? “
“But overall I had to shut down my emotions for this game and do my best, everything and think about the emotions. I’m really happy and I think I did really well. It’s a moment of pride in obtaining a medal for my country.
Sindhu added that she had not relaxed even though she was leading the match, because winning a medal was very important for India.
“It was a whole new game, we both suffered losses yesterday and came back,” she said.
“For us, it was very important to get a medal for the country and for the Olympics. It is not easy. This is a great thing. There were some really long rallies, but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I didn’t relax.
Sindhu’s current women’s singles world ranking is 7, according toWorld Badminton Federation.
Sindhu beat Bing Jiao by 21 13, 21 15 in the bronze medal match, which lasted 52 minutes. She had returned earlier with a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, making history for being the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics.
Earlier in the men’s category, the wrestlerSushi Kumarwon two medals, a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
(With entries from ANI)
Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil
