Eiza Gonzalez in the biopic of Maria Felix | Entertainment





Eiza Gonzalez is set to star and produce a biopic on Mexican cinema icon Maria Felix. The “I Care a Lot” actress has teamed up with director Matthew Heineman and Felix’s estate to bring her story to life. Eiza will play Maria and also produce the film with Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment. Walter Rivera is executive producer on behalf of the late star’s estate. Cinema bosses are looking for a Latin American screenwriter to adapt Felix’s story to the big screen. Felix was one of the most successful Mexican stars of all time, appearing in 47 films and becoming the queen of the big screen in his homeland. The story follows Felix from his difficult upbringing in northern Mexico to getting to know the country’s president and the awarding of France’s highest cultural honor, the Legion of Honor. Eiza, 31, said in a statement: “Maria’s tenacity and fierce way of going through some of the most difficult trials I have witnessed inspired me and many more. “I am incredibly honored to play her and to bring her voice and her story to the world.” She added: “Maria constantly pushed the boundaries and lived by her own rules, while the world tried to tear her down. I always felt that her life should be seen around the world, for people to learn more. on how the company describes successful and motivated women. “ Rivera said: “We have been looking for the right partner to tell Maria’s story for a long time, and we are proud to partner with Eiza Gonzalez as she so embodies the strength, intelligence, passion, character and beauty of Maria. “We know that Eiza and this film have the power to influence change, just like Maria Felix did, and we know that in Eiza’s hands, Maria Felix’s legacy will be portrayed in the way the most authentic. “

