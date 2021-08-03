Arjun Kapoor to launch Bollywood talk show, sister Janhvi is his first guest







Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram.com/arjunkapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who comes from a prolific film family, will tap into his star-studded address book as he kicks off the TV show Bak Bak with Baba. There are reports that the actor from the 2 states will be inviting industry friends and family members to the web series to engage in candid conversations. Her first guest is none other than her half-sister, actress and social media star Janhvi Kapoor, and the episode is now available on her social media. We live in a digital age where we have the freedom to create cool and conversational campaigns. I’ve always loved being at the forefront of creating something new for my audience and fans on the internet. My recent digital IP address will give everyone a glimpse of things that might not have been known about their favorite stars, Arjun said, ANI reported. When asked why the show was called Bak Bak with Baba (bak bak loosely translates to chatting / barking), Kapoor replied: It’s a fun, engaging and informal chat session with my family, my friends. friends and colleagues on their tastes and passions. Everyone in the industry knows I’m a talker. I can talk about anything under the sun. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Image Credit: GN Archives

Arjun is the eldest of two children between Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie. Boney was later married to movie icon Sridevi, with whom he had daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi died in an accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018. Speaking about Dhadak star Janhvi’s presence on the show, Arjun said: It’s because we shot together for a fashion magazine and out of the blue I got this idea. She was athletic enough to answer some of the questions I asked her and she didn’t hold back either. On the job front, Arjun will next be seen in Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

