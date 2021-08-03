The movie ‘Cherokee’ available to stream this week





PORT TOWNSEND – At first glance, the photo from the August Port Townsend film festival, “The Cherokee Word for Water,” is about Wilma Mankiller. The larger image, however, highlights community members coming together to improve their own lives. Based on the true story of Oklahoma’s Bell Waterline Project, this feature film is available to stream until next Monday, with tickets on sale for $ 10 at PTfilmfest.com. Proceeds will be donated to the non-profit film festival and Jamestown S’Klallam Library in Blyn. For more information, call the festival office at 360-379-1333 or email [email protected] Mankiller (1945-2010) is played by Kimberly Norris Guerrero, an Oklahoman and member of the Colville Indian tribe who also has a Salish-Kootenai heritage. Mankiller’s husband and fellow community organizer Charlie Soap is played by Mo Brings Plenty, an actor from Oglala Lakota. Soap co-produced and co-directed “The Cherokee Word for Water”. In addition to presenting the 98-minute film, festival executive director Janette Force uploads her interview with Guerrero and Soap, so PTFF Pic viewers can watch both at home. “The Cherokee Word for Water” presented at the Port Townsend Film Festival in 2016; five years later, Force and the festival team decided it was more important than ever. The film tells the story of an awakening of universal indigenous values ​​of reciprocity and interdependence, as invited by the film festival. “The power of community organizing could never be more relevant,” Force said on Monday. “Wilma Mankiller is legendary for her ability to bring people together for our common good,” she added. Mankiller’s skill at building bridges led to her election in 1985 as the first woman to lead the modern Cherokee nation – and she spurred a movement of self-help projects across the Indian country that continues today. ‘hui. Set in the early 1980s, “The Cherokee Word” begins with Mankiller’s return to his rural Oklahoma Cherokee community, where many homes lack running water and others are little more than cabins. After centuries of dehumanization and dispossession of their land and identity, people no longer feel that they have power or control over their lives or their future. The film reveals this community’s struggle, opposition and ultimate success in bringing running water to their families using the traditional concept of gadugi: working together to solve a problem. A coalition of volunteers eventually joined forces to build nearly 20 miles of water pipe, and in doing so, they made community members trust each other. For more on the film, see cw4w.com. The Port Townsend Film Festival also features several in-person events and, in downtown theaters and online, dozens of films showing from September 23 to October 31. 3. Details can be found at PTfilmfest.com. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



