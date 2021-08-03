Manish Malhotra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Love Tea





We love tea. It is drunk upon waking, at breakfast, at work, at home, at night; whatever the occasion, we manage to have a cup of tea in our hands! Tea has been part of the culture and has managed to become part of people’s personalities, people have even started to add “chai lovers” to their bio on social media. But have you wondered if it is the same with celebrities? The fame and fame that comes with being in the limelight made us think celebrities are different from us. The reality is that they are like us. And, some of them love tea just as much as we do! Here are 5 celebrities who enjoy a cup of tea just like us: Manish malhotra Bollywood’s must-have fashion designer Manish Malhotra is a huge fan of tea. We saw him express his love for a good cup of chai. He recently posted a post on his Instagram where he zooms in on his delicious tea. He captioned it like “Do you love your morning tea as much as I do?” Manish Malhotra is a morning tea fan and that is clearly reflected in the fact that he uploaded this early in the morning! Only a true tea lover can wake up so early. Sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor is an experimenter. She likes to think outside the box and is afraid of being different. This is how she can present such beautiful fashion looks, but her creativity does not stop there! She dabbled in an unconventional tea and she is happy with the result! She tried her bubble tea, an iced tea filled with sweet tapioca pearls that look like bubbles! (Read also: Here are 5 reasons why lemon tea should be part of your diet) Mira Kapoor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor has become a celebrity icon and yoga enthusiast. Since her marriage to the actor, she has managed to attract her fans and often shares snapshots of her life. She expressed her love for the chai in a healthy way, enjoying a cup of beet tea. Soha Ali Khan The former Bollywood actress and royalty is also an experimenter when it comes to her chai. Recently, she uploaded a photo of an unusual tea that amazed people. She enjoyed a cup of blue tea which looked delicious! Malaika Arora Bollywood fitness guru Malaika Arora always chooses health first. She makes sure that everything that is eaten and drunk is healthy and nutritious. She also enjoys enjoying a good cup of tea, especially when it is loaded with health benefits. She chooses to drink Kombucha, a probiotic tea known for its many health benefits!

