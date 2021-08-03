No long-term planning but cautiously optimistic Bollywood as cinemas reopen – The New Indian Express

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cinema turnstiles start spinning again with greats like Akshay Kumar’s “Bell Bottom” awaiting release, and hopeful but suspicious industry insiders say they’re all too aware that the road to economic recovery is fraught with uncertainties in COVID times.

As the number of COVID drops in parts of the country, Delhi and Mumbai have allowed theaters to open at 50% capacity. Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, have also allowed cinemas to resume operations.

“We look forward to reopening theaters at full capacity. That said, we also recognize the uncertainty of the current situation. As the saying goes, health is wealth – and it’s all the more important now. “said the CEO of Dharma Productions. Apoorva Mehta.

“The vast vaccination campaign carried out across the world is a beacon of hope and optimism. As the majority of the population is fully vaccinated, the feeling of security and the confidence to go out will return.” said Mehta, optimistic but cautious. PTI.

Distributors and producers announced the release of a movie list this month. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced Monday that his film “Bell Bottom” will hit theaters August 19 in 3D and 2D, the first major movie to hit theaters.

The Ranjit M Tewari-directed thriller, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, was originally due for release in April of this year but has been postponed until July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup lists a plethora of Hollywood movies, including the latest installment of “Fast & Furious,” “Old” from director M Night Shyamalan, Oscar-nominated “Promising Young Woman,” the animated feature “The Croods: A New Age ”and Bob Odenkirk- featured“ Nobody ”.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar, who is awaiting the release of his team’s two big films, “Sooryavanshi” and “83,” said long-term planning may not work. “Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic – a second wave of COVID hit India hard in April-May – there is no point in worrying about the release of its two big films,” Sarkar said.

“You can only care about something if things are under your control. Nobody has clarity and let’s start accepting that for a much bigger situation people have to be flexible and nimble and if there is a situation, we must make quick calls and there must be calls for help, ”he said.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, which distributes “Bell Bottom” as well as Alia Bhatt star “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, “RRR” and “Attack,” said all of these films will hit theaters. “We have high hopes for the future. The central government and the state government are doing their part to contain the spread of the virus. They will give permission to reopen when they feel the situation is normal and safe,” a Gada told PTI.

“We’re also trying to figure out what’s going on in what state and accordingly we’ll be making announcements. Hopefully there will be more business once we get back to normal, mainly because people have been denied outings in. family during the pandemic, ”he said. .

It has been more than a year since theatrical activity stopped, with the pandemic forcing cinemas and other crowded venues to close their shutters in March of last year. Rajender Singh Jyala, director of programming at INOX Leisure Ltd, opened theaters in select cities on July 30.

“With some Hollywood films, the industry would get a perfect launch pad, which would prove to be decisive in making a remarkable comeback. At the same time, we’re absolutely sure we’re one blockbuster away from witnessing the enthusiasm of the pre-COVID cinema., which were released after the first wave, such as Tamil films “Master” and Telugu films “Krack” and “Jathi Ratnalu”, have proven that quality content would work wonderfully even in restricted siege scenarios, ”Jyala told PTI.