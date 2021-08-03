Entertainment
EastEnders actor Sid Owen says Al Pacino considered adopting him
Old EastEnders Star Sid Owen has said Hollywood star Al Pacino is considering adopting him.
Owen, who played Ricky Butcher on the BBC soap opera, played Pacinos’ son in the 1985 historical drama Revolution, where he developed a close bond with the Godfather actor.
The 49-year-old actor’s father, David, left home when Owen was six. Two years later, her mother, Joan, died of cervical cancer at the age of 35. Owen was raised by his aunt, Carol, and her husband, Michael.
In an excerpt from his new book Rags to Ricky Posted in The sun, Owen said: When I started Revolution, there were a lot of things we could do together to make our father-son relationship compelling, so we got into a routine where every day I would go in his trailer and stand in line, whatever we were doing that day.
The actor continued: He knew I didn’t have parents and came from a difficult background, although we didn’t really talk about it.
Owen said he later found out that Pacino, who was childless at the time, had considered adopting him.
He once said, get out to New York when it’s over, Owen remembers.
Owen, who joined EastEnders in 1988, when he was 16, said he had kept in touch with Pacino and that they still made up for it every now and then.
Rags to Ricky (Macmillan), in which Owen talks about his difficult childhood, is published Thursday, August 5.
Pacino, 81, will next see Ridley Scotts Gucci House alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto. It will be released on November 26.
