This stylish gay couple’s wedding in Hollywood Hills will give you major outfit and decor goals





US-based digital creators and founders of the Yummertime multimedia lifestyle brand, Chris Lin and Brock Williams. (Photo: Instagram) American digital creators and founders of multimedia lifestyle brand Yummertime, Chris Lin and Brock Williams are currently spending their honeymoon in Greece

Couples look forward to weddings as the day they appear in their best light by welcoming a new person into their life and starting another chapter in life. So when Chris Lin and Brock Williams, US-based digital creators and founders of multimedia lifestyle brand Yummertime, decided to tie the knot last week, they made sure to become one of the top gay couples. more sophisticated. In an Instagram caption shared by the duo, Chris and Brock opened up about their wedding suits and other arrangements made to make the special day a memorable one. The couple tied the knot in Hollywood Hills on the 10th anniversary of their relationship. Chris and Brock both opted to wear costumes from French fashion house Jacquemus. Chris was seen wearing a suit with a subtle shade of yellow, while Brock opted to wear a pastel green colored suit. The duo looked very much in love when they read their wishes over the weekend and got married in front of their parents and sisters. Describing their experience planning this wedding, the duo wrote in an Instagram caption, We’ve been seriously over the moon since Saturday. Thank you, lovers, for being so kind to us with the news of our marriage and for sending us so much love in return. A few pictures just came to us from our amazing photographer Christianothstudio and were so excited to finally share some of them with all of you. Speaking of the wedding decorations and their wedding attire, the couple wrote: We wore Jacquemus costumes and our breathtaking flowers were made by the boy who cried the flowers. The couple are currently spending their honeymoon in Greece. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

