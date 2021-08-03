Priscilla Presley’s mother has passed away | Entertainment





Priscilla Presley’s mother has died at the age of 95. The 76-year-old businesswoman – who is the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley – is “heartbroken” following the death of her beloved mum Anna Lillian Iversen on Monday (02.08.21) because she was the “light” of it. life. Breaking the news on her Twitter account, Priscilla said, “I’m heartbroken. My mother-in-law passed away today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on her. Her children were everything to her. May you rest in peace mom. You will always be with us. (sic) “ Riley Keough – who is Priscilla’s granddaughter – shared a similar tribute on her own social media sites. She wrote: “We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an amazing wife and mother. Rest in peace nana.” Anna’s death comes a year after Priscilla lost her grandson Benjamin Keough – the son of Lisa-Marie Presley and Danny Keough – to suicide. Benjamin – who was 27 at the time – died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Priscilla said at the time: “These are some of the darkest days in my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to piece together all the pieces of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. day I wake up I pray it gets better. “ She also paid tribute to various members of her family who were fighting Benjamin’s passing, including her son Navarone Garibaldi, sister Riley and the 12-year-old twin daughters of Lisa Marie, Finley and Harper, whom she has with her ex. – husband Michael Lockwood. . The ‘Dallas’ star added, “Every day that I wake up I pray for better. Then I think about my daughter and the pain she is going through because she was a loving mother. Ben, Danny, who is utterly lost because Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest in peace Ben , you were loved. “

