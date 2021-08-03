Watch: When Padmini Kolhapure greeted Prince Charles with a garland and a kiss, he was “embarrassed” later | Bollywood





In 1980, when Bollywood hid their kisses behind flowers and dancing meadows, actor Padmini Kolhapure dropped her jaws as she jumped and planted a kiss on Prince Charles’ cheek during his visit to India. Years before Prince Charles married Princess Diana, the heir to the royal throne had traveled to India. During his trip, he visited a studio where a Bollywood film was being shot. Hearing about his visit, an excited Padmini left to greet him. A short video of their interaction was shared on YouTube, in which Padmini greeted Charles with a garland and quickly planted a kiss on his cheek. The visual rocked India and the UK. So much so that Padmini, in an interview in 2013, revealed that she was recognized as the woman who kissed Prince Charles. “He was visiting Mumbai and I don’t know what he thought he wanted to see a shoot. We were filming for Ahista Ahista at Rajkamal Studios. Shashikalaji did his Indian aarti and I just greeted him with a kiss on the cheek . But, in those days it became a big thing. I remember going to London on vacation and this British immigration officer asked me: Are you the same person who kissed Prince Charles? I was embarrassed, ”she told a major daily in 2013. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Padmini said: “It was just a kiss on the cheek… the media took him somewhere else. It didn’t matter.” Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Finds Support In His Friend R Madhavan: “You Will Overcome This With Grace And Dignity” Padmini started his career in Bollywood as a child artist. She has acted in a few films, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram by Raj Kapoor. She played the role of a young Zeenat Aman in the film. Padmini went on to star in many films such as Prem Rog, Souten, Woh Saat Din and Pyar Jhukta Nahin. In a recent interview with a major daily, Padmini said she rejected films that ultimately went to Sridevi, Rekha and Rati Agnihotri. She also confessed that she regretted turning down Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili, who starred the late Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role.

