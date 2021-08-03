Simone Biles wins bronze in Olympic balance beam final – The Hollywood Reporter





In her last chance to make her mark at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles put aside the pressure and attention of the world to secure a bronze medal in women balance beam final Tuesday. In what has arguably become the biggest story of these Games, Biles tied the bronze medal she won in that event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her return to the gymnastics arena and the final on beam was the dramatic finale of the 24-year-old. the old Olympic campaign that Hollywood could not have scripted better, having pulled out of the women’s team final last Tuesday, citing concerns for her mental health and physical safety. Biles finished behind Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing of China. American gymnast Sunisa Lee, who has already won gold, silver and bronze medals at these Games, finished fourth. There was a tragedy minutes before the start of the final of the beam event, Romania’s Larisa Iordache withdrew due to an ankle injury, with first reserve Urara Ashikawa of Japan taking her place. . Speaking later, Biles said: “I wasn’t expecting a medal today, I just wanted to go for it for myself and that’s what I did.” She added, “I was proud of myself just to go there after what I went through.” Already the most decorated American gymnast, Biles now has seven career Olympic medals (4 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) won in two Games. It is not yet known if this is the last time we will see her compete in the Olympics. Biles, gymnastics’ biggest star and a big favorite ahead of these Games, had previously retired from the women’s all-around and event finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercises in what was to become an Olympics. tortuous until Tuesday’s performance. Over the past week, she has spoken of suffering from “twisties,” which see athletes suddenly and inexplicably unable to complete rotations, sometimes required for a maneuver.

