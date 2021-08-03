Hollywood economy gains ground as tourists and events return – Daily News

Hollywood is bouncing back.

After suffering a sharp drop in tourism, temporary business closures, stay-at-home orders and a host of pandemic-related security restrictions, business is picking up, though some continue to struggle.

A second quarter 2021 report from Hollywood partnership shows an almost 50% increase in hotel occupancy compared to the previous three months and a 164% increase in pedestrian traffic.

The partnership manages the city’s Property-Based Improvement District, which stretches along the famous Walk of Fame and spans Hollywood Boulevard from LaBrea Avenue Gateway in the west to Highway 101 in the east. .

“Not quite out of the woods”

“While we’re not quite out of the woods yet, we can see the glade through the trees,” said partnership president and CEO Kristopher Larson. “The past three months have delivered a litany of good news and further indications of enthusiasm for the road ahead.”

Larson said foot traffic was rebounding rapidly in Hollywood, drawing visitors not only from the area but from across the country.

“We track cell phone data on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he said. “We use a tool called place.ai, which contracts with a bunch of different apps. It’s not perfect, but it shows that over 60% of Walk of Fame visitors currently come from outside the region.

Metro ridership, rising hotel demand

Data from the report’s second quarter shows the highest level of metro ridership since the start of the pandemic. Metro Red Line ridership increased 16% on weekdays and 23% on Saturdays and Sundays from ridership estimates for the first quarter.

The report also shows that demand for hotel rooms in Hollywood increased 74% in the second quarter of 2021 and 233% from the previous year during the worst days of the pandemic.

Five new hotels are currently under construction in the Hollywood Entertainment District, a 12-block area along Hollywood Boulevard known for its historical significance. These projects will add 830 additional hotel rooms.

The framework for the 134-room Whiskey Hotel just north of Hollywood Boulevard quickly took shape, according to the partnership, and a new Hyatt hotel on Cahuenga Boulevard recently secured a $ 27 million bridging loan to continue the construction.

Other hotels in the pipeline include the Godfrey Hotel, the Thompson Hotel and the Tommie Hotel.

Larson acknowledged that Hollywood was still emerging from an unprecedented downturn.

“When the pandemic started last year, we saw the most severe drop on record in the number of pedestrians,” he said. “It was a strange place. People just haven’t come out.

Venues have had some of the biggest hits, Larson said, but venues like Hollywood Bowl now have full schedules for 2021.

Still in trouble

The partnership report bodes well for Hollywood’s takeover, although some companies are still struggling.

“We were closed for about two and a half months last year and our sales fell 90%,” said Maria Cruz, general manager of Hollywood memorabilia. “We’re slowly picking up, but now that people are going back to school, we seem to be taking another plunge. “

The store – which sells everything from t-shirts, trophies and key chains to Marilyn Monroe cutouts, gift baskets and customizable Walk of Fame stars – is also looking to increase its membership.

“We tried to recall most of our employees, but some just don’t come back to work,” said Cruz. “With COVID, they are always afraid to get close to customers who are not wearing masks, and others are unemployed and can make more money that way.”

Burgers and stout beers fared better.

The North Cahuenga Boulevard Brewery and Brewery continued to offer outdoor service and take-out during the pandemic and it also has on-site parking, which many Hollywood companies do not have, according to the general manager. Justin Davis.

“I think the companies that weren’t able to offer an outside service because they didn’t have a place had more difficulties because many customers just thought they were closed”, a- he declared. “The Delta variant could be responsible for a small slowdown for us over the past week or two, but our business has remained broadly stable.”