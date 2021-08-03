The strange world of Paris Hilton’s “Cooking with Paris”

Julia Child or even Giada De Laurentiis she is not.

On the new Paris Hilton Netflix show, Cooking with Paris (premiere Aug 4), The Heiress cooks meals with various famous friends Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie and reveals that cooking, unlike a foam party in Ibiza, is not her natural environment.

I love to cook, I’m not a skilled chef and don’t want to be, said Hilton when opening the show.

Turns out, Hilton doesn’t even want to wear an apron. A running gag throughout all six episodes is her cooking in designer dresses, high heels, and, of course, her iconic fingerless gloves. (According to press documents, the dry cleaning bill for the production was $ 2,000.) In an episode focused on tacos, we learn a valuable lesson about not cooking while wearing a long jacket. fringes.

Hilton is clearly in the jokes, at least some of them. The tone of the show is baffling: is it all ridiculous? A little ironic, a little sincere? Did you drink enough before watching it? Like an onion that Hilton can’t cut properly, there are layers upon layers.

Paris Hilton is fully dressed and ready to cook with her famous friends in the new Netflix show “Cooking With Paris”. KIT KARZEN / NETFLIX

Hilton presents herself as a glamorous woman who is simply looking to expand her repertoire beyond nachos, lasagna and Jell-O shots, but what is a blender? incompetence feels more worthy of a high girl in her early twenties (Hilton’s age in her prime) than a 40-year-old (her current age).

Speaking of mixers, no less than two die in the line of duty throughout the series. There are lessons to be learned so that their deaths are not in vain. First, if you smell like burning rubber while mixing, stop mixing. Also, don’t accidentally drop a metal cap into the blender when making salsa. Finally, Hilton should probably use his considerable wealth to splurge on a Vitamix.

Paris Hilton’s recipes include adding lots of extra cheese to Kraft Boxed Mac and Cheese. Netflix

There is a random assortment of other cooking tips. Like Sandra Lee before her, Hilton is a fan of the almost homemade approach. One of her most triumphant creations, really, is a macaroni and cheese that she makes from a Kraft box and then mixes heaps of cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan like literally any cheese you can imagine. , she tells her co-boss, Lele Pons. Reader, I have to admit it looked pretty tasty. A dessert that is essentially a Funfetti cake made from a mixture, then topped with a layer of custard, is a similar hit.

Hilton, it must be said, knows his limits. When a plan to make heart-shaped pink homemade ravioli with Lovato goes awry, she has a box of fresh ravioli bought from Eataly handy. Always have a back-up plan, she intones. Indeed.

Another tip that isn’t great: wear sunglasses when chopping onions so your eyes don’t burn and look hot.

If anyone knows the importance of presentation, it’s Hilton. In the kitchen, this translates into a heavy hand with the culinary glitter and the golden flake. It’s a look. She also has plenty of toothpicks and various edible toppers with the logos of designer brands Chanel, Fendi ready to decorate a bowl of truffle butter or cookies. It’s a lot of looks.

In her new show “Cooking with Paris”, Hilton has a variety of cooking problems, from dumplings that go wrong to blenders that are fried. KIT KARZEN / NETFLIX

And, perhaps influenced by the work of avant-garde Spanish chefs, Hilton treats sweet and savory dishes alike. This means that a holiday turkey can be sprinkled with as much sprinkle as a cookie and even decorated with sparklers.

Overlooking the show is the idea that our pretty blonde woman-child wants to grow up, in a way. In several episodes, she talks about her desire to have twins soon (a girl named London, a boy also named after a city, but not Vegas, although she loves it) and to have had IVF, although she denied recent pregnancy rumors. She chats with Kardashian about their kids playing together one day.

Guests of “Cooking With Paris” include Kim Kardashian (right), who seems quite at home in the kitchen. KIT KARZEN / NETFLIX

Dressed appropriately in jeans and looking fairly comfortable in the kitchen, Kris Jenner was keen to teach Kim how to cook after feeling like Kourtney left for college unprepared. . She tells Hilton, I know you don’t want to hear this, but I’ve heard that your 40s are your best.

The hotel heiress looks dubious. Sure, the frittata they made together is chewy and delicious, but what about that time, years ago, they were in Ibiza, partying until the early hours of the morning and sleeping in teepees in front of Jade Jagger’s house.