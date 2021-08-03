Grandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre’s New Album “Will Change the Game”

Grandmaster Flash has claimed that Dr. Dre’s next musical project “will be a game changer.”

Work on the record – which would be the sequel to 2015’s “Compton” – was reportedly completed in November, but the release has yet to be officially announced.

Posted on Instagram yesterday (August 2), the rap icon revealed that he received an invitation from Dre to visit his home in LA.

“Here in LA doing Disco Oasis with Nile Rodgers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes, he invites me to CRIB, he takes me to the STUDIO, he made me play a project that will be a game changer !! ” the DJ wrote in the caption of the post, which you can see below.

Grandmaster Flash also called the project “totally amazing” and added that he and Dre “ended the day for 2 hours talking about music, family, health and life.”

“Thank you for the invitation, Dr Dre. “

It is not known if the “project” that Dre played on Grandmaster Flash was his legendary album “Detox”, which has been in the works for many years. Dre reportedly returned to work on “Detox” after returning from hospital in January after treatment for a brain aneurysm.

Last month, Dre backed T-Pain after the latter decried the state of hip-hop in a filmed rant that then went viral.