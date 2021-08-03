Noel Clarke quits his own production company over allegations of sexual misconduct | Television

Noel Clarke has quit his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV, after allegations of intimidation and sexual misconduct first reported to The Guardian in April.

Clarke, 45, left the company that produced his Sky Bulletproof series as well as films including Adulthood and Brotherhood with co-founder Jason Maza, 34. The company was founded by the couple in 2017 and was backed by the independent super distributor. All3Media, who confirmed his departure in A declaration to variety. Clarke and Maza had been suspended from the company after the Guardians’ first report.

Best known for his work on the Hood film series, starting with Kidulthood in 2006, and Doctor Who, Clarke has been a leading figure in British film and television since the early 2000s as an actor, producer and director, and received an Honorary Bafta for his contribution to British cinema earlier this year.

However, the award was later withdrawn, along with the Clarkes Bafta membership, after testimony from 20 women who alleged that he had either intimidated, harassed or behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner towards them, having met them. either as part of his work or in his role as a mentor for aspiring actors. Among the complaints against Clarke were indecent exposure, secretly filming a nude audition and groping colleagues.

Following the Guardians’ investigation, Sky, the BBC and ITV all severed ties with Clarke, with the latest episode of Clarkes Viewpoint’s ITV series shifting from linear on-demand airing. Further allegations against Clarke in May accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior on the set of Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that there are currently no criminal proceedings against Clarke; in a statement released last week, they said a number of other women had since presented allegations which police were investigating.

Clarke has denied any sexual misconduct. In a statement at the time, he said: In a 20-year career, I have put inclusiveness and diversity at the forefront of my work and have never had a complaint against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespectful, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against any false allegations. After the Guardians’ initial investigation, he said he was deeply sorry for some of his behaviors and would seek professional help to educate me and change for the better.

Variety reports that Unstoppable’s junior production staff have also left the company, with All3Media potentially looking to transfer their existing projects to their other companies. According to documents from Companies House, Clarke and Maza resigned from Unstoppable on July 29, along with All3Media CEO Jane Turton, CFO Angela McMullen and Stephen Lambert the boss of All3Media Studio Lambert and the non-executive chairman of All3Media Studio Lambert. ‘Unstoppables remaining on the board.

The allegations against Clarke have led to an increase in conversations about the nature of the film and television industry, where many workers often on insecure self-employment contracts may feel unable to speak out about abuse in the workplace. An open letter speak Anti-harassment campaign invisible on screen, a member of the Bectu union, was signed by more than 2,000 members of the UK entertainment industry, calling for an end to this culture which turns a blind eye to predators and stalkers operating in plain sight.

At the same time, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) began advising representatives creative industries to formulate an action plan to target bullying and harassment.