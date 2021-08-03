Grand Tour sets filming date for delayed Russia special





The team behind Amazon Prime Videos The Grand Tour intends to start filming the next international special in 2022, Radio schedules confirmed. Automotive Shows Top Gear alumni Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are scheduled to travel the world for adventure specials in December 2018. However, only two specials from 2019 Seamen and later A Massive Hunt could be shot before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which put the brakes on the planned third episode in Russia. Radio schedulesconfirmed that the Russian episode is still in the works on Amazon Prime Video, but production was again delayed from this year to 2022. The news comes shortly after the release of The Grand Tour: Lochdown, which sees the automotive trio take their mark of chaos in Scotland as filming took place amid pandemic travel restrictions. In an interview withRadio schedulesOn the latest installment, producer Andy Wilman recalled the tense days leading up to the first lockdown, when the crew were forced to abandon looming plans to begin filming in Russia. It was like being in a Hollywood movie, he explained. We were doing math as you see in war room meetings on what to do next. Do we keep spending money assuming it will work? Or pull out the plug and find out we don’t need it? Clarkson added: We had to retire with hours to spare, days at most. We could feel this containment coming. So we pulled it out, then we got closed [on 23rd March], so thank goodness we made it. In the meantime, host and senior collaborator Wilman will be working on the second series from Clarksons Farm, which was recently confirmed by Amazon after an enthusiastic response from fans to the show, which launched in June. Read the full interview with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in this week’s Radio Times, now available. The Grand Tour: Lochdown is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide to see what’s on tonight.

