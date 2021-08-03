‘Danger!’ Viewers react to first episode of new host David Faber

David Faber made his debut as the new part-time host of Danger! On Monday night, viewers rated his performance on social media.

The longtime game show recently featured a range of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik and Anderson Cooper. They replaced the late Alex Trebek after his death in November 2020.

Faber, known as a financial journalist and host of the CNBC morning show Squawk in the street, is the final guest host, and his performance was quickly judged following his appearance on the show’s last night’s edition.

What viewers said about Dan Faber on Danger!

Before ranking his skills as a game show host, some viewers expressed confusion when seeing Faber behind the podium on Danger!.

@Phil_Lemos wished him long before his debut, saying “Not too familiar with David Faber, but good luck to him this week.”

@RadioFreeTom, a contributor of Atlantic, said: “I don’t know who this guy is hosting Jeopardy, but I like him.”

@VeryLinzy also seemed impressed with the unknown host. “Listening late. I have no idea who David Faber is but he has a kind face,” she said.

Once he got into it, Faber appeared to go for it and many Twitter users commented to say he was only natural for the role.

@Lillolee said: “He really did a great job the first night. It took some hosts a few nights to find their rhythm.”

One viewer was so thrilled with Faber’s performance after an episode that she thinks he could be the new permanent host. @ Berrysue1 said: “David Faber should be the new host! He is the perfect embodiment of what a host needs to keep up with Alex Trebek.”

American music critic for NPR, Ken Tucker wrote on Twitter: “Well pshaw. On a nightly basis I’m surprised to find myself saying that @davidfaber is already a Top 5 sub-host @Jeopardy . “

Praise continued to come for Faber, with dozens of Danger! viewers complimenting his first appearance.

What did David Faber say about his appearance on Danger!?

Hours before his first episode aired, financial journalist Faber shared a behind-the-scenes image online. He revealed how he received a last-minute pep talk from executive producer Mike Richards, but assured his followers he was humbled and delighted to welcome Danger! for the week.

Preview of his performance on the Danger! A YouTube channel before appearing on TV, Faber admitted he wanted to set a pace and make sure the show and his technique were right for the competition.

He said: “They show up here, and this is an extremely important day for them, and I didn’t want to disappoint them. It was in many ways my main concern.”

Faber revealed that he watched Alex Trebek a lot as the host to help prepare him for his stint as the host. Sharing his favorite memory of the former host, he said: “You know I was a candidate for Celebrity danger! and luckily I won. It [Alex] came over to chat with us and kind of helped us figure out what had just happened and discussed the game with us.

“But actually what I did was study him in part to try and prepare for it, and so I feel closer to him after doing that and seeing how a master he was. . You can’t fully appreciate it until you actually think about trying to do it and then try to actually do it. Oh my god, I don’t know how he did it, “he said.

Faber will appear as a guest host on Danger! every evening this week, with its last performance scheduled for Friday August 6, 2021.

Next week, starting Monday, August 9, sports presenter Joe Buck is scheduled to take over the role until Friday, August 13.

The next permanent host of Danger! has yet to be announced, but is expected to be revealed soon.