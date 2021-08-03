Who was Guru Jagat? Famous yoga teacher dies at 41





The founder of the popular Kundalini yoga studio, Guru Jagat, has passed away at the age of 41. The famous yoga instructor died in Los Angeles on Sunday after suffering a pulmonary embolism following ankle surgery. Jagat founded the RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology with seven locations around the world. The Institute confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Guru Jagat left her body on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 9:07 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles. She was surrounded by her family and her teacher. We will be forever changed by the legacy. that she created. “ Jagat was born Katie Griggs in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is said to have studied under Yogi Bhajan, who brought Kundalini yoga to the United States, and received her Sanskrit name which translates to “bearer of light in the universe”, although she later denied that they have never met. She first opened RA MA’s first studio in Venice Beach, Calif., In 2013, where she gained celebrities like Kate Hudson and Alicia Keys. She described herself as a “serial entrepreneur” in a 2019 interview with Women’s Wear Daily after opening more RA MA Institute locations in California, New York and Mallorca, Spain; the author of the book Invincible life; hosted his own podcast Riffage of reality; and by creating his own fashion brand Guru Jagat Collection. She is survived by her partner, motivational speaker John Whineland. His death was marked by the RA MA Institute with 17 days of Akal singing, until August 17. In the practice of Kundalini, it is said to help guide the departing soul as it leaves the earthly realm. What is Kundalini Yoga? The origin of yoga is unknown, but the practice was popularized by Yogi Bhajan, a Pakistani yoga teacher who introduced Kundalini to the United States in the 1960s. It is a more spiritual form of yoga and the Kundalini energy is called energy which sits at the base of your spine like a coiled serpent. The purpose of this practice would be to activate this energy through chanting, chanting, breathing exercises and repeating certain yoga postures. This is done through six main components; opening song, pranayama, kriya, relaxation, meditation and closing song. Pranayama consists of breathing exercises and movements to stretch your spine to help you control your breathing, while kriya involves a sequence of postures, breathing exercises, hand positions, sounds and meditation. In the relaxation phase, your body and mind are said to absorb the effects of kriya. This is followed by a guided meditation where your instructor will help you cultivate awareness before concluding with the closing song.

