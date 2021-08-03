Matt Damon insists he never used ‘F-Slur’





Matt Damon insists he never used the “f-slur” following backlash from a recent interview. In an article published by the UK Sunday Times, the “Stillwater” star said he stopped using the offensive term “months ago” when his daughter wrote him a “treatise” on “what this word is dangerous “. But in a statement to Variety, Damon said he had never used the word in his “personal life” and had “not used any sort of insult.” He also said he understood why the interview “led many to assume the worst.” “During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter in which I tried to contextualize for her the progress that has been made – although by no means completed – since I was growing up in Boston and as a kid I heard the word ‘f * g’ used on the streets before I even knew what it was referring to, “Damon said in the release.” I have explained that this word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in one of my films as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed her disbelief that there ever could have been a moment when this word was used without thinking. To my admiration and pride, it was extremely articulate about how painful that word would have been for someone in the LGBTQ + community, no matter how culturally normalized it was. J was not only in agreement with her, but delighted with her passion, her values ​​and his desire for social justice. “I’ve never called anyone ‘f **** t’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal wake-up call. I don’t use any kind of slurs,” Damon continued. I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires an active movement towards justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself as ‘one of the good guys.’ And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ + community doesn’t is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement has led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as possible, I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ + community. “ In the Times interview, Damon said he recently “pulled out” the offensive term after making a joke that caused his daughter to write him a “long and beautiful treatise.” “The word my daughter calls ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a child, with a different application,” he told the newspaper. “I made a joke months ago and got a treaty from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, this is a joke! I say that in the movie ‘Stuck on You’! ‘ She went to her room and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on the dangerousness of this word. I said, ‘I’m taking the f-slur off!’ Understood.” Damon found himself all the rage on Twitter as the interview was shared online. “I want to know what word Matt Damon replaced f **** t with,” comedian Billy Eichner tweeted. GLAAD issued a response to Damon’s statement, writing: “The conversations that took place after Matt Damon’s original interview and subsequent remarks today are an important reminder that this word, or any word that is intended to disparaging and disrespecting LGBTQ people has no place in the mainstream. media, social media, classrooms, workplaces and beyond, ”said Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD Talent Manager. “There must be accountability at a time when anti-LGBTQ slurs remain rampant today and can fuel discrimination and stereotypes, especially when used by people outside the community to defame or portray people. LGBTQ. “

