Disney’s Jungle Cruise is a big budget adventure that benefits from the charisma of its stars | Movies / TV

Disney’s new live-action Jungle Cruise, an action adventure inspired by the theme park attraction of the same name, is the type of movie that raises a few questions.

Most of them focus on elements of his supernatural-tinged plot, which are probably best, in the fun of mind, not to examine too closely.

There’s another question, though, and it’s a good one: why the hell didn’t Disney do this sooner?

A humorous and richly produced adventure benefiting greatly from the charisma and rapport of its main cast, it’s built in the mold of the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which was also based on a theme park attraction. Like that first Pirates movie, it’s exactly the kind of heart-wrenching adventure flick fans of the ride would want.

It has it all: virgin jungle scenes. Majestic views of breathtaking beauty. An angry German antagonist. The jaguar vomits. A supernatural being made entirely of snakes. Another bee fact.

As I said: everything.

Also in the game: lots of puns, most of them taken straight from the theme park storyline delivered with a wink by the very charming Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Between his muscular magnetism, which uplifts every movie he appears in, and his chemistry with Emily Blunt, which more than holds hers despite being half her size, this Jungle Cruise is pure summer fun.

JUNGLE CRUISE 3 stars, out of 4 INSTANTANEOUS: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in a humorous period adventure inspired by the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. TO THROW: Johnson, Blunt, Jack Whitehall, dgar Ramrez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti. DIRECTOR: Jaume Collet Serra. ASSESSED: PG-13, for adventure violence footage. TIME: 2 hours 7 minutes. WHEN AND WHERE: Now playing widely in theaters. Also available for purchase through the Disney + streaming platform.

The credit goes of course to the director Jaume Collet-Serra. At this point in his career, he has pretty much specialized in Liam Neeson thrillers, most of which are indistinguishable from the rest (Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Commuter). Here, however, he shows he’s capable of handling a big-budget big-studio Neesonless film, infusing Jungle Cruise with a wealth of visual dazzling.

It also benefits from a screenplay by Glenn Ficara and John Requa, the directing team behind films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love and the Focus shot in New Orleans, which manage to pay homage to the park’s attraction. theme at the start of the film without being too indebted to it.

To put it another way, there are enough Easter eggs here to tickle Disney World fans, but not so many that they get in the way of the story as it unfolds.

This story, for the record, does indeed focus on a 1930s jungle cruise, but everything looks more like The Mummy from 1999 than The African Queen from 1951.

It all centers on the character of Johnsons, skipper Frank Wolff, a showman-charlatan who makes a living commuting with wide-eyed tourists along a winding jungle river that is enhanced by cunning, l ingenuity and the participation of a few confederates of play for the pleasure of its passengers.

Enter Blunt. She plays a botanist with refreshing abilities who, along with her freakish brother for the ride (Jack Whitehall), is in search of the legendary Tree of Life, believed to hold rare healing powers.

Naturally, she hires Skippy, the character of Johnson’s skipper, she calls him out, mainly because she knows he doesn’t like it being her guide.

Also, naturally, the two argue verbally almost constantly, although by the time it is all over, they will both have gained some respect for each other.

They’ll also have to endure a supernatural threat which, in the interest of staying spoiler-free, probably shouldn’t be described further here.

That being said, parents of young or particularly sensitive children should take the PG-13 rating seriously. Although magic is involved, it is not the magic realm. There are scenes of violence on this jungle cruise, including one in which a main character is impaled by a sword.

(This scene, for the record, also gives us one of the funniest exchanges in the movie, filled with innuendos and double meanings that will make parents laugh while flying above the heads of children.)

There’s also the aforementioned snake dude and bee dude, which are the stuff of childhood nightmares.

He also gets an almost forgettable score from nine-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard. Granted, it’s pretty cool that he incorporates strains of Metallicas Nothing Else Matters into the mix, but the orchestral score here otherwise seems more useful than inspired.

It’s a simple chicane, though, and that doesn’t take away from the fact that this jungle cruise is just as fun, just as exciting, and just as memorable as the iconic ride that inspired it.

And, maybe the best part: you won’t have to queue in the Florida heat to see it.