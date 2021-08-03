Entertainment
‘Danger!’ Clarifies the rules after the candidate’s response style irritates viewers
Danger! bosses have clarified the long-standing quiz rules, following controversy over current champion Matt Amodio’s response style.
As any devoted fan knows, the syndicated show features the clues that contestants must answer in the form of questions.
And while Amodio hasn’t broken the rules in that regard, his penchant for starting each of his questions with “what is” – even when the answer is about people – has aroused the ire of a faction of viewers.
In response to the avalanche of comments from disgruntled viewers, a statement was released on the Danger! Twitter account Monday that said, “What’s going on with Matt Amodio? Lots of ‘what’ in his response – and that’s totally acceptable!”
A link to the show’s website was shared, where an explanation read: “Over the many years that have Danger! was broadcast, we have experienced a few rare scenarios that require us to refer to the official rules of the game.
“Series champion Matt Amodio has received a lot of attention lately for his unorthodox use of ‘What the …?’ as a template for all answers, whether animal, plant or mineral. Viewers and grammar cops have many questions about what is acceptable. We have answers. “
The rules, it was explained, state that while “all candidates’ responses to an answer must be in the form of a question,” there are no grammar details.
“Danger! does not require the answer to be grammatically correct, ”the statement read. “Plus, the three letter name of a British rock band Invasion may be a correct answer on its own (‘The Who?’), And even ‘Is he …?’ has been accepted. So Matt Amodio’s no-nonsense approach is unique but good with guidelines. “
According to the rules, candidates who do not answer as a question in “Jeopardy!” “Laps receive gentle reminders from the host, although such errors lose points in the” Double Jeopardy! ” ” tower.
The statement continued, “To the ‘Final Jeopardy!’ Competitor coordinators are on stage to confirm that bets are entered correctly and to inform participants of the final stages of the game. Part of this briefing is to give competitors the appropriate “who” or “what” for the game. final clue. “
In response to the Danger! tweet, Amodio wrote: “Die-hard #jeopardy fans like me wear a copy of the official rules all the time, anyway.”
Amodio was asked about the controversy in a recent interview with Weekly entertainment, replying, “I don’t necessarily want to say too much about this. I guess I just want to say that I hope no one is offended by this.
“I hear some people say it’s disrespectful to the game, and I would say if there was a Danger! fan club ranking, I think I would have strong arguments to be number one Danger! fan. I live and breathe the show, I love every aspect of it, and so I certainly don’t do it out of disrespect or undermining the show. “
Amodio, a PhD student in computer science at Yale, is currently enjoying an impressive eight-game winning streak, with Danger! revealing in a tweet on Monday that he now ranks eighth “for highest regular season payouts” after taking home $ 310,400.
After winning more than five matches, Amodio will return Danger! next season for the Tournament of Champions, which he said Weekly entertainment he looks forward to “with a combination of anticipation and dread”.
“Because my competitors have been extremely smart,” he explained, “but on the other hand, in the Tournament of Champions you filtered it out to only have people who won at least five Jeopardy matches.
“It’ll be a more competitive stage than I’m mentally prepared for. So I’m pretty worried about it. I hope I’m doing well, but I’ll shake in my boots a bit.”
