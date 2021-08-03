The bride is upset with what I plan to wear

Dear Miss MANGERS: My granddaughter is planning her wedding for next summer.

I have found what I consider the perfect dress, but my granddaughter is upset because the dress is white and purple, with a purple jacket. She said only the bride should wear white.

I certainly don’t want to misstep, but the dress looks gorgeous, complements her wedding colors, and isn’t a solid white.

Should I look for a different dress or can I wear this one, of course with the feather duster? It fits me perfectly and certainly won’t outshine the bride.

Yep, yeah, Miss Manners knows your granddaughter is just diving into Bridal Crazy Land, so maybe the condition is temporary. If you had chosen an all-white lace long dress with a train, maybe she should have been worried. But a white background for a purple design is not a white dress.

Perhaps you could calm her down by keeping the purple feather duster on during the ceremony so as not to confuse the celebrant about who is getting married. Or the groom, for that matter.

Dear Miss MANGERS: As a teenager, my hair turned white and gray prematurely, and I dyed it for many years. In my late 30s, I decided to stop using dye and switch to natural color.

Because the color is unusual on someone my age, and because I wear my hair in an interesting short hairstyle, I get a lot of compliments. I feel like responding to a compliment with a warm “Thank you!” It really made my day! is an appropriate response.

However, a friend told me that I should offer my own compliment to the donor in return. It seems insincere, considering that the person who approached me had time to admire something and form an opinion, when I should instantly do the same. What do you think?

Also, the reverse comment I often get is, “I could never go gray; I would feel too old! Do you have a witty answer?

SOFT READER: “Don’t you hope to grow old? Say it in a pitying tone, as if you’ve been told the person has a life-threatening illness.

The response, Miss Manners is aware, will be an embarrassment, “Yes, but not yet.” However, we will have pointed out the futility, not to say the idiocy, of the denial of age. And besides, there is nothing more obvious to grow old than to deny your age.

Besides, have these people never seen portraits of 18th century ladies and gentlemen, who powdered their hair white or wore white wigs because the effect was so flattering?

That is why you also receive compliments, to which you respond correctly. While one should be generous in giving compliments, an immediate return compliment seems forced – the polite equivalent of “Well, you’re another one.”