Prince Philip’s failing health cruelly mocks HBO’s The Prince preview just months after his death

PRINCE Philip’s ill health was cruelly mocked in HBO Max’s new satirical series The Prince.

Britons and royal fans alike have been outraged by the new adult cartoon, which sees Downton Abbey star Dan Steven playing the role of the Duke as well as Prince Charles.

4 Fans were outraged after Prince Philip’s ill health was mocked in HBO Max The Prince Credit: BackGrid

4 The late Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99 Credit: PA

Scenes from the American comedy show Prince Philip, sadly deceased at the age of 99 in April, in a gray suit with an equally yellowish complexion.

He has gaunt eyes and a strand of straight hair on top of his head as he perches at a table in front of a mashed dinner.

Another scene sees him drooling on the floor with his jaw open.

The queen then comments: Leave it open. It’s easier to put it that way.

A burger is placed in Philip’s open mouth, as she says: See? Happy as a clam.

Prepare the defibrillator paddles The prince

The Duke of Edinburgh’s health battles were also mocked in the opening episode of The Prince.

Prince George, who is voiced by show creator and Family Guy founder Gary Janetti, is seen calling a butler: Get the defibrillator paddles ready.

The queen, seated next to her husband, then told him to: Settle down, settle down.

After a variety of weird sounds emerge from Philip, his cartoon grandson Prince William says, “He looks good. In shape.”

Fans were quick to slam the stages.

One of them tweeted: “I’m not a fan of the Royal Family or anything, but seeing Prince Philip passed away, the way he’s portrayed on #ThePrince on HBO is a little upsetting . “

Another added: “Shameful @HBO !! This is Bullying a real 8 year old CHILD !! Wicked Satire of a Child! Also a dying Grandpa Prince Philip TASTING!

A third wrote: They also made fun of Prince Philip. It wasn’t until April that the Queen had to sit alone at her funeral. @HBO IS DISGUSTING.

A fourth raged: “‘Parody of adults is one thing, children, no matter how protected they are, it is uncomfortable and potentially damaging to them.”

While one viewer said: “I imagine Prince William and Kate will be upset and angry, the trailer looks terrible. Yes, kids are off limits, it’s cruel.”

However, not all of the comments were negative as one viewer wrote, “I thought some parts of #ThePrince were funny. The material on Philip was probably done before he played it so I’ll watch it. beyond that for the rest.

“There’s no way to satirize the Royals and not drive someone crazy. It’s not the 1400s anyway, no one’s going to lose their mind.”

Prince Harry was also savagely mocked in the adult cartoon.

The alleged feud between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also been described.

Sadness of the queen

In April, the Queen expressed her “deep sorrow” after her “beloved” husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed “peacefully” at Windsor Castle.

The tragic news came as a blow to the Queen, with the Duke widely known to be the backbone of the royal family.

Tributes have poured in from around the world for the most hardworking member of the royal family after seven decades of royal service.

DELAY OF THE SERIES

The prince’s release date was initially delayed following the death of Prince Philip.

At the time, creator Gary said: We were saddened to learn of Prince Philips’ passing and will be adjusting plans for the show’s debut.

“A new date will be announced later.

The 12-episode series was then available to stream from July 29 on HBO Max in the US after being delayed from May following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

A UK channel and air date have yet to be announced.

4 The character, voiced by Dan Stevens, is seen drooling at the table Credit: BackGrid

4 The Queen’s late husband is pictured with a yellowish complexion and dark eyes Credit: BackGrid