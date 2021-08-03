Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Simone Biles impresses with what could be her last Olympics appearance

Bronze has never been more of a victory than this.

Early Tuesday morning, Simone Biles resumed competition and made the women’s beam final the most anticipated event of the Games. The athlete (that is, the human) with more expectations, hype, marketing and pressure attached to him – to the point of being practically an appendage – at the 2020 Olympics came back on stage.

His scene.

A 3.9 inch wide stage.

What Biles did was, in some ways, as admirable as any gold medal routine she’s ever had. It is perhaps already the most expensive of all his Olympic performances.

Biles’ rendering on the balance beam was not a flawless display, but it was nonetheless a vintage spectacle by the greatest gymnast in history. Grace, power, fluidity, athleticism, balance. Biles intentionally cut back on her routine in order to better protect her physical well-being, but that didn’t stop her from finding the podium. Out was his usual / incredibly difficult double twist, his double backflip – the movement, called “Biles”, literally bears his name – and was a double pike (always magnificent). Biles won bronze with a score of 14,000, repeating his third place on beam in Rio in 2016.

“It’s definitely nicer than the bronze medal in Rio on beam because I had a good routine on the beam,” Biles told the media Tuesday.

China’s Guan Chenchen was the last gymnast to perform. She won gold with 14.633, while teammate Tang Xijing took silver (14.233).

It’s been a week since Biles retired from the tag team all-around to protect his sanity and save Team USA’s medal chances. As each day passed and Biles retired from one individual event after another, it seemed like we had seen the last of a uniquely American talent in his arena. Then came Monday. As USA Gymnastics announced that Biles would indeed be competing, that’s when Tuesday’s beam final became the biggest event of these Games.

It also meant that Biles would face more attention, in competition, than she ever had. Additionally, a return could mean she would have to dance with, or dodge, one or three demons on that beam. It does not matter that the general public has not been allowed to the Ariake gymnastics center. The world’s eyes were on Biles Tuesday, and she was doing beautifully.

“I was nervous but felt pretty good,” Biles said after winning bronze.

The irony is that while the beam was Biles’ weakest test, it was the one that gave him the best chance to compete safely. why she switched to a double pike ride). After a relatively shaky qualifying round, Biles entered the final with the seventh-highest score (14.066) of the eight finalists.

She didn’t have to do it for anyone, but it was clear that she felt good enough and healthy enough to do it for herself. It’s all that matters. His composure is all the more incredible after the fact, asBiles also revealed on Tuesday that one of his aunts died unexpectedly two days ago..

“I was just happy to be able to play regardless of the outcome,” said Biles. “I did it for myself and I was proud of myself that I got to compete once again.”

For years, we’ve equated Biles’ GOAT status with his gold medal harvest, because that’s what we tend to do as sports fans and experts. Still, Tuesday’s performance – combined with last week’s conversation about Biles’ mental well-being – partially refuted that.

Biles’ position in Olympic and gymnastics history is not, will not be, only defined by his four gold medals, none of which were won in Tokyo. You can inspire without being the best. You can earn bronze or silver while still being a champion. Before the Games, it was assumed that Biles would just be Biles in full and add three, four or five more golds to his resume. As if something like that could ever be predestined.

Instead, she didn’t win any; Biles won a silver medal in the team all-around in addition to Tuesday’s bronze medal. The idea that she wouldn’t win a single gold medal was unthinkable a week ago. Now, it’s kind of an oh-by-the-way. This is a good thing.

“Just having another chance to compete in the Olympics meant the world,” Biles said. “Training for five years, then coming here, and then being kind of triggered and not being able to do anything, that wasn’t fun.”

Tuesday’s bronze was also historic. The feat tied Biles to the great Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals by an American gymnast. Four of Biles’ seven Olympic medals are gold medals, which elevates him to a higher level than anyone in the eyes of most who know gymnastics best.

Just seeing her once again on an Olympic stage was the reward. It would have been completely understandable if Biles finally decided not to participate in Tokyo anymore. Watch this team jump attempt all around again and see what the slow motion replay catches. Biles, who returns to earth after the most basic of launch attempts, is shaken. His lack of spatial knowledge. This truth is evident in the face. Uncertainty, doubt, fear. She was in danger. The mental anguish that had built up on Biles led to this moment, and the past week couldn’t have been much easier.

Then Tuesday arrived, and Biles met the moment with elegance and style.

It was not a crowning achievement for her; who came in 2016. But in Tokyo, she was the first woman since 1992 to to qualify for each possible medal event: team all-around, individual all-around, vault, floor, uneven bars, beam. Not participating in all of them, but two of them tell a bigger story, which will probably be remembered as much as any of her performances, and that is important.

Was Tuesday the last time we’ll see Biles compete? She is 24, which in gymnastics is easily retirement age. Biles is such a phenomenal athlete and competitor that anything seems possible. But if Tuesday is the end, what a cathartic way to get out. Biles, on his own terms, comes out with a medal that isn’t gold but could be more valuable than any top spot.