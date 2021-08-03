Netflix documentary Countdown to follow SpaceX’s first civilian mission





The first fully civilian mission to space is slated to take off on a SpaceX rocket in mid-September, and the process of training these astronauts and (eventually) into orbit will be documented in a new five-part Netflix series titled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space. Announced Tuesday, Countdown is billed by Netflix as the streaming company’s first documentary series to cover an event in near real time. Netflix says the first two episodes will arrive on September 6, followed by two more on September 13. The company says SpaceX is targeting September 15 for launch, and if that schedule holds, the fifth episode, a feature-length finale, will air by the end of the month. The documentary is co-produced by Time Studios and will be directed by Jason Hehir, who created the Michael Jordan series The last dance. From the director of The Last Dance A StoryBots space adventure, a live hybrid animation for children and families is also in the works and will air on September 14. The show will explain the basics of the mission, how rockets work, and how people eat and sleep in space. Space company Elon Musks revealed the civilian mission in February, which will see the crew live in the Dragon spacecraft for up to five days orbiting Earth. The CEO said at the time that he considered this to be an important step towards access to space for all. It’s commissioned by Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, which is also using the mission to raise $ 200 million for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. (Isaacman donated the first $ 100 million to St. Jude when the mission was announced and is trying to raise another $ 100 million.) SpaceX has since announced the three other civilians who will join Isaacman on the trip: geoscience professor (and two-time NASA astronaut candidate) Sian Proctor, who will pilot the mission; Hayley Arceneaux, medical assistant at St. Jude and pediatric cancer survivor, who will become the first person in space with a body prosthesis; and US Air Force veteran (and Lockheed Martin engineer) Chris Sembroski. As long as everything goes as planned, the launch of Inspiration4 will be the fulfillment of a long-standing goal for Musk and SpaceX. The company has booked at least four more private missions on its Crew Dragon capsule and one on its gigantic Starship rocket, which, when fully developed, will fly around the moon and back. Inspiration4, however, will end up being the second space tourism launch of the year. Jeff Bezos joined three other people on the first human mission to the Blue Origins New Shepherd rocket / capsule combination in July. And Virgin Galactic is set to fly its first paying customers as early as next year, the company’s billionaire founder Richard Branson took to space edge with three other company employees in July to test the company’s SpaceShipTwo cabin experience. However, none of these missions went into orbit, requiring a lot more speed and precision. SpaceX has already sent the government astronauts in orbit (then to the International Space Station) three times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/3/22607752/netflix-spacex-civilian-mission-inspiration4-jared-isaacman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos