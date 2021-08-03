FandangoNOW and Vudu merge into new streaming service with titles to rent, buy or stream for free – TechCrunch





Last year, the ticketing and discovery company Fandango, a division from NBCUniversal, bought the Vudu video-on-demand streaming service from Walmart, after the retailer failed to capitalize on the service it first acquired in 2010 for $ 100 million. Today, Fandango takes another step forward with Vudu by merging the service with its existing streaming platform, FandangoNOW. The new combined service will continue to use the Vudu name and will offer more than 200,000 new catalog movies and TV shows for rent or purchase without a subscription, as well as “thousands” of titles to stream for free. The company tells us that it chose to stick with the ‘Vudu’ name because it is already a popular brand with a loyal following and is significantly larger than the FandangoNOW service. Despite the changes to the service, existing FandangoNOW customers will not lose access to any content they have already purchased. Their movies and TV series will automatically transfer to the new Vudu service from today. Currently, Vudu’s On-Demand Library competes with Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play / YouTube, as well as similar services from various telecommunications companies. In particular, these types of services appeal to those who want to watch new releases and have the option of owning their favorite movies and shows, rather than subscribing to services where that content comes and goes when license agreements expire. . At launch, the new Vudu will include new releases like F9: The Fast Saga, Pixars Luca, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Peter Rabbit 2, The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard, A Quiet Place Part II, Disneys Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, In the Heights and others. Next Tuesday he will also have access to Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ – the title now facing a breach of contract lawsuit filed on behalf of actress Scarlett Johansson, who is suing Disney for sending what was supposed to be a theatrical release direct to its Disney + streaming service on opening day. Many titles are available in 4K Ultra HD and support formats such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, the company notes. Vudu already has a large integrated audience for its film and television market. Fandango claims the service has over 60 million registered users and reaches “millions” daily. With its extensive platform support, it is able to reach more than 75 million TV-connected device homes in the United States, according to data from the NPD Group. This includes Vudu’s support for Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs; the Roku platform, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, PlayStation, Xbox, Tivo and others. Following the merger and rebranding, the new Vudu service will also replace FandangoNOW as official movie store on the Roku platform, where consumers can rent or buy using Roku Pay. Vudu joins Fandango’s existing digital network, which will continue to include the movie ticketing businesses of Fandango, MovieTickets.com, Flixster, Movieclips and Rotten Tomatoes. While the merger of the two services at least eliminates some overlap within the Fandango division, NBCU’s parent company, Comcast, continues to have its own streaming overlap issues. Comcast acquired the ad-supported streaming service Xumo in February 2020 and, through NBCU, operates the one-year-old streaming service Peacock. So far, he has taken no steps to centralize these efforts.

