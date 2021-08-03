NYC will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment





New York City will begin requiring proof of vaccination to access a wide range of indoor activities, such as dining out, drinking at a bar, exercising in a gym, or attending a live show, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday. “If you want to participate fully in our society, you have to get vaccinated,” the mayor said during his daily press briefing on Tuesday. “It’s time.” New York is the first major city in the country to adopt such a decision, which the mayor calls the “key to the NYC Pass”. It comes as the Delta variant disrupts the city’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus. Countries like France and Italy have already adopted the measure; the first day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the mandate, millions of people made an appointment. The new policy will launch on August 16, but won’t be implemented until September 13 so businesses can acclimatize and the city can make adjustments based on feedback. We know that a mandatory vaccine requirement will pose economic and operational challenges for restaurants, especially in communities where vaccination rates and hesitations are low, but it will also ease the burden that restaurants and bars face in voluntary implementation of this policy, ”said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance catering group, in a statement. While having to demand this requirement is far from ideal, now we need the government to support restaurants, bars and workers with clear and fair guidelines, and a broad outreach and education program, while putting implement more policies to support industry recovery. Those wishing to visit covered establishments like restaurants, bars, gyms or performance halls will need to present their CDC vaccination card, the new NYC COVID Safe app or the Excelsior Pass app. “It’s very simple, I carry my wallet with me and I take out my card,” said MP Adriano Espaillat during the mayor’s briefing. “It’s that simple.” The mayor has moved in the direction of mandates in recent weeks, starting last week with a mandate for healthcare workers and then for all city workers. However, the city still uses certain incentives, such as a $ 100 offer for anyone who receives their first dose at a city-run vaccination site. Nonetheless, the mayor has been criticized for his inaction in implementing a mask mandate even as Delta, which is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, rages across town. City council member Mark Levine, who has been pushing for a new mask mandate for weeks, said new policy was needed to take swift action to avoid a worse outcome over time. “We have to act to protect this city,” Levine said. “And we’ve learned over the last year and a half that our choice is to act now or to face more difficult options in the future. “

