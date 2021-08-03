DraftKings vs. Dolphin Entertainment: which NFT to choose?

Investors are showing strong interest in non-fungible token (NFT) stocks. NFTs are digital assets like art, music, or videos that are created using blockchain technology. Each NFT has a unique digital signature which makes it difficult to exchange NFTs against each other, and two NFTs cannot be equal.

NFTs provide a unique way for content creators to monetize their content through royalty payments or by selling their art directly to consumers. According to a Al Jazeera Last month’s report, this year the NFT market has jumped with $ 2.5 billion in sales so far, down from just $ 13.7 million in the first half of last year.

Using TipRanks Comparison of actions tool, let’s compare two companies that have ventured into NFTs, DraftKings and Dolphin Entertainment, and see what Wall Street analysts think about these stocks.

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

DraftKings is an online sports games and entertainment company that provides its users with daily sports betting, fantastic sports and online casino gaming opportunities. DKNG is expected to report its second quarter results on August 6.

Late last month, DKNG announced plans to launch DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem that would offer curated NFT drops and support aftermarket transactions. The company has also forged a strategic relationship with Autograph, an NFT platform. Accordingly, DraftKings Marketplace will also be the exclusive distributor of Autograph’s NFT content.

Autograph is an NFT platform that lists its co-founders as football legend Tom Brady, and has other sports stars like Tiger Woods and Naomi Osaka on its advisory board. (To see DraftKings stock chart on TipRanks)

DraftKings Co-Founder and President Matt Kalish said DraftKings Marketplace will be at the center of this technological and cultural phenomenon, providing our huge existing customer base with an easily accessible experience that rivals any existing marketplace. This initial vision in collaboration with Autograph, and its coveted collection of official digital collectibles, is a vital first step as we enter the emerging market for NFT.

Initially, the DKNG market will be the exclusive supplier of Autograph sports NFTs, the collaboration could eventually expand to other verticals such as entertainment, lifestyle and culture.

Following the announcement of the NFT market, the Oppenheimer analyst Jed kelly reiterated a buy and a target price of $ 80 (63.3% higher) on the stock. Kelly viewed the business in the NFT market as favorable and said: The creation of an NFT market supports our thesis as a sports entertainment platform and reduces regulatory dependency.

The analyst also added that DKNG could take advantage of its 5 million sports-centric database which is much larger than other collectible digital exchanges.

In addition, Kelly believes that the NFT market could help DKNG to hedge its revenues against regulatory downside scenarios.

DKNG’s online gaming and sports betting business is highly regulated, and US states are slow to regulate sports betting, according to analyst Kelly. It could turn out to be a disadvantage risk for the scholarship. Another risk for the stock, the analyst said, is that consumer adoption of live betting is low.

On the other hand, DKNG’s NFT market could lead to greater engagement of its existing user base and provide cross-selling opportunities.

As for the rest of the street, the consensus is that DKNG is a moderate buy, based on 13 buys and 6 takes. the DraftKings average price target of $ 65.29 implies an upside potential of around 33.2% from current levels.

Dolphin entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment is an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company that provides strategic marketing and advertising services to major movie studios and independent digital content providers.

Yesterday, the company’s shares jumped 55.8% to close at $ 12.22 after a Variety The report says Dolphin will partner with West Realm Shire Services, owner and operator of FTX.US, to create an NFT marketplace for major sports and entertainment brands.

Through the deal, Dolphin will develop and execute the production, creative branding and marketing of these programs, while FTX will use its crypto exchange services and technical cryptocurrency know-how.

Dolphin and FTX will jointly develop and program global NFT markets, targeting brands in the sports, film, television, music, games, esports, cooking, lifestyle and charity industries .

Earlier last month, a call took place between Dolphins CEO Bill ODowd and Maxim Group analyst Allen clover. During the call, the CEO said the company was looking for opportunities to own content that could be supported by marketing and promotions, and could generate long-term profitability for the company.

In April of this year, the company unveiled its Dolphin 2.0 strategy whereby the company will own (by ourselves and with partners) content, live events, and consumer products that we market.

To achieve this goal, Dolphin formed an NFT division in March to design, produce, publish and promote NFTs for itself and its customers. The company has already entered into an NFT partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), with its first NFT offers focused on professional football. (To see Dolphin stock chart on TipRanks)

Along with the HOFV partnership, Dolphin has partnered with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival for an NFT collection by artist Romero Britto. The company has also entered a new NFT category, Culinary, to produce an NFT collectible recipe card system that will partner with top chefs including chefs Nina Compton and Hugh Acheson.

Analyst Klee predicts revenue growth of over 30% per year and improved bottom lines this year and next. Growth will be driven by the reopening of Dolphins’ economy and end markets, cross-selling opportunities and an increase in streaming content.

The analyst added: For 2022, we expect double-digit organic growth in cross-selling and additional contributions from production content, NFTs and other businesses they plan to own. As a result, for 2022, we forecast revenue of $ 44.4 million, up 40% year-on-year. [year-over-year] and adjusted EBITDA of $ 7.7 million, representing a margin of 17.3%.

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee is the only one to have valued the stock in the past 3 months. It has a buy rating with a target price of $ 28 on the stock. the $ 28 Dolphin Prize Goal implies an upside potential of around 129.1% from current levels.

Final result

While analysts are cautiously bullish for both stocks, based on the upside potential over the next 12 months, Dolphin appears to be a better buy.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this document is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell securities.