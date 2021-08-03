Olympic Games broadcast and “live” sports coverage | Culture & Leisure





Look for highlights from the men’s diving, track and field and gymnastics events at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (7 p.m., NBC). Highlights of games from the era can also be streamed on Peacock, NBC Universals’ free streaming service. As expected, Peacock has seen an increase in viewership since the games opened. The launch of the Peacocks was initially scheduled to coincide with the opening ceremonies for the games last summer. The availability of so much free and streaming Olympic coverage might make some viewers wonder why they are paying cable bills. This highlighted the fact that much of NBC’s highlights are delayed on the tape due to time differences between Japan and the United States. As I’ve written at least since 2013, when streaming truly emerged, the availability of on-demand programming has essentially disrupted the idea of ​​a schedule. There is no now now. Traditional broadcasters seem to be aware of this trend. NBC News reported a hiring frenzy last week, mostly for its digital news divisions. The big three networks offer their evening news programs on a digital platform, available to those who wait to watch them a few hours later. All three also broadcast major events live. Between Peacock, Tubi and Pluto, a complete skater and a dedicated cord cutter could whip up more hours of movies and series than they could watch in several lifetimes, not to mention Kanopy, an impressive streaming library available for free at from many library systems. . As often discussed in this space and elsewhere, many traditional media consumers find themselves sticking to traditional cable packages in order to watch live sports. The emergence of the 2020 Olympics as a widely delayed and diffused phenomenon could change this perception. Ironically, the price that traditional broadcasters have to pay for NFL rights and other packages has been a driving force in increasing peoples’ cable bills. And it’s turned more people into cord cutters, especially non-sports fans tired of paying for games they don’t watch. American Experience (PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) repeats profiles of Jesse Owens (8 p.m.) and Joe Louis in The Fight (9 p.m.), athletes who emerged from a segregated America in the 1930s to challenge the Hitler’s theory of a white master’s race. Another more recent profile “American Experience” by Marian Anderson, “Voice of Freedom”, (available on PBS.org) discussed the number of racial codes promulgated by the Nazis that were modeled on the laws of the United States. Netflix begins streaming Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord, a documentary about a real crime about a young German arrested in 2015 for selling more than $ 4 million worth of drugs from the comfort of his room computer in his parents’ house . His exploits will inspire the German television series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Streaming, of course, on Netflix. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS A tourist to Ireland finds herself in shamrocks in the 2021 romance As Luck Would Have (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) profiles the man who will become the 44th President, from Barack Obama’s childhood with a single mother to his work as a community organizer . Terrorists open fire at the Canadian border on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE An editor (Jimmy Stewart) falls for a seductive witch (Kim Novak), a member of a Greenwich Village clan (including Hermione Gingold and Jack Lemmon), in the 1958 romantic comedy Bell, Book and Candle (7 p.m. , TCM, TV-PG). A great Christmas movie that has nothing to do with the holidays, with a very groovy tree. LATE AT NIGHT Anthony Anderson welcomes Christian Slater, Chase Stokes and KEM to Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … The Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers are preempted by Olympic coverage … Ellen DeGeneres and Wolf Alice sit on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS, r ).

