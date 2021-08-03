Meow Wolf brings immersive art to Denver

(CNN) Picture this: Four worlds collide as a result of a cosmic event 25 years ago. All the inhabitants lose their memory, resulting in the disappearance of four women.

What sounds like the premise of a sci-fi novel is actually the foundation for art collective Meow Wolf’s third permanent immersive experience in Denver, “ Convergence station . “But it will offer an escape from another world.

When the exhibit opens on September 17, visitors will be part of history, exploring the four worlds – kaleidoscopic cathedrals, Corinthian catacombs, lush alien habitats and dazzling but rocky cityscapes – to investigate what happened. .

While the backstory feels supernatural, this is an immigration story inspired by the Sun Valley neighborhood in Denver where the building is located, said Chadney Everett, senior creative director at Meow Wolf Denver.

“Convergence Station connects us to four disparate alien worlds, mysteriously converged together by a rare cosmic event,” Everett said. “Some of its citizens are thrilled with the opportunities of this new world, and others yearn for their homes. A story expressed in many immigrant communities.”

A first glimpse of the Gremlin Symphony at the Meow Wolf Convergence Station in Denver. Kate Russell, courtesy of Meow Wolf

The four floors of the installation incorporate more than three years of work by hundreds of artists and collaborators, including more than 110 Colorado artists. It will open with 79 “mind-blowing” projects with titles such as “Broken Time”, “Crystal Future” and “Indigenous Futurist Dreamscapes Lounge”. And the number of projects will continue to grow, Everett said, as Meow Wolf will be looking for new artists from Denver to collaborate with every year.

Meow Wolf’s past, which really looks like the future

The collective has launched its first permanent immersive experience, House of the Eternal Return , in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2016. There, visitors walk through what appears to be an ordinary Victorian house, but nothing is what it seems. Step into the fridge or open the dryer in the laundry room and you step into another psychedelic dimension.

A dark hallway lined with neon trees, a pastel room with geometric patterns that deceive the eye, a fantastic and bright forest – the immersive exhibition takes place in an adventure style with more than 70 rooms of colorful maximalist art made possible by hundreds of artists, designers and volunteers. The creator of “Game of Thrones”, George RR Martin, is one of the supporters of House of Eternal Return.

Meow Wolf has opened its second permanent facility, Omega market , in Las Vegas in February. Like its flagship location in Santa Fe, visitors explore a supermarket in which hidden doors and other entrances transport them to another mysterious world. You can even buy weird products like Mammoth Chunks and Organic Moth Milk and discover a hidden bar called Datamosh.

A Meow Wolf character explores the past in the library, which is part of the Denver Convergence Station. Kate Russell, courtesy of Meow Wolf

Part of Meow Wolf’s mission as a registered public benefit corporation is to support artists and build community, which includes investing in the communities it caters to. In addition to collaborating with local Colorado artists for Convergence Station, the group is partnering with other arts organizations like the Latino Cultural Arts Center “to be part of a supporting network of arts organizations throughout the city of Denver, ”Everett said.

“They really wanted to incorporate the local artists, it was something that they were really trying to achieve,” said David Ocelotl Garcia, a local artist from Colorado involved in the installation. “Not only to bring in artists from all over the world, but to really embrace local artists the best they can and provide that opportunity, which I found really cool to do.”

Collaborate for the Convergence Station

Garcia collaborated with fellow Colorado artist Cal Duran for one of the room’s installations, titled “Earth Spirits of the Subconscious Mind,” which features dozens of sculpted ceramic heads protruding from the walls.

They both wanted to honor the indigenous and Mexican heritage, with the heads referring to the ancestors of these cultures. Heads have mirrors in their eyes, prompting viewers to reflect on their own identities and ancestors, according to Duran.

Colorado artists Cal Duran and David Ocelotl Garcia collaborated on Earth Spirits of the Subconssious Mind at Meow Wolf Convergence Station. Kennedy Cottrell, courtesy of Meow Wolf

“I really wanted it to be imaginative and a little bit supernatural,” Duran said. “When people walk into our room, I want them to feel like they’re in another realm.”

Corn is a recurring motif in the piece, representing sustenance, balance and strength in indigenous Mexican tradition, according to Garcia. To enhance the experience, he also recorded a mix of instruments like flutes, drums, and a conch, along with other recorded sounds of nature, to play in the visitor’s room.

“I created Earth Spirits to honor my family, my ancestors and my community, as well as to educate and respect all living things,” Garcia said.

Other featured artists include Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp, the Los Angeles-based artist collective Everything is Terrible! and Christopher Nelson, an Oscar and Emmy Award-winning special effects (FX) makeup artist whose body of work includes “Kill Bill”, “Halloween” and “Suicide Squad”.

The collective is carving out a niche of large-scale, immersive art experiences, and Everett is excited to see what their future looks like – though it’s safe to assume it will be colorful and chaotic.

“Meow Wolf started out as a group of young artists exploring ways to express their unique vision outside of the traditional gallery system,” Everett said. “And now that we’ve found a way to create a successful model for our type of installation art and collaboration with the artist community, we’re excited to showcase and support our fellow artists in communities around the world. “