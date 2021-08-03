Are Bollywood Returns Really Flashbacks?





It is precisely this factor which blocked yesterday the magnificent queen of the big screen, Madhuri Dixits, the return of the adventure Aaja Nach Le. Despite an offer from Yash Raj, no one danced to the once sizzling tune. His other offering did not make the expected waves either. The same fact devoured Karishma, Juhi, Preeti Zinta, Raveena Tandon, even Sridevi regarding his TV soap operas. Intelligent, author-supported and age-appropriate roles [English Vinglish & Mom] saved her and Rani [Mardani & Hichki] but their aura was far from what it once was [Chandni, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, KKHT, Veer Zara Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna]. In the men’s space, two outstanding examples of desperate returns are yesteryear stars Govinda and Sunny Deol. Govinda reigned supreme in the early 90s with his sexy and racy comedies where his sadak-chaap body language and jhatkathe songs conducted drove her fans crazy. Raja Babu, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhe Raja, Coolie n ° 1, Hero n ° 1, Sajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miya, Chhote Miya [where he completely outclassed the Big B], Govinda could do nothing wrong for the forwards, ready with their the members and scream at a million repetitions of! Sunny Deol also rocked the charts with his He-man / macho roles, which included Arjun, Ghayal, Damini and of course Gadar. There were dozens of others too but the Khans [read SRK] completely wiped him out with his astonishing versatility. From a scary villain to Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam to badshah of romance in KKHH and DDLJ definitive, song, dance, comedy, drama, action, Sharukh was unstoppable. Aamir & Salman also weighed in with their overkill USPs and the new age audience totally rejected Govinda’s cheesy and predictable capers and Sunny’s very limited lineup to collectively fall in love with this tantalizing trio. Along the way, killers like Ranveer, Ranbir and talented actors like Ayushman, Raj Kumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal joined in the fun and didn’t make life easier for the Gone-Guys! Sadly, once so loved and wanted Govinda and Sunny have refused to read the writing on the wall and insist on making embarrassing comeback films that echo the classic line: Pehla din, nahi mila ticket. Doosra din photo nahi mila!!

