OpSec Security launches OpSec® Network Intelligence for





LANCASTER, PA, Aug 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OpSec Security, a leader in product and online authentication and brand protection, today launched OpSec Network Intelligence, an advanced analytics tool patent pending that identifies and reveals large and complex systems of highly sophisticated malicious actor networks across multiple online channels. Traditional brand protection solutions only find what is directly above the surface. Beneath the surface are vast and complex systems of highly sophisticated malicious actor networks. These networks engage in brand-damaging criminal activity both online and in the real world. As a brand owner, missing the connections between these spaces could increase the risk of threats to your customers and your brand. Powered by OpSec’s proprietary third-generation technology, this new solution identifies offending networks and enables brands to quickly take targeted action both online and in the field to protect themselves and their customers. OpSec Network Intelligence provides end-to-end brand protection by monitoring online content for connections between brand breaches, quickly identifying and removing new and emerging threats, providing data-backed evidence, and offering expert support throughout the litigation process and providing world class customer service. With its third generation technology and its proprietary OpSec ClusterScore, Network Intelligence combs terabytes of data and instantly identifies which networks are the most valuable targets. It then removes all of their illegal content in one targeted action. Network Intelligence connects data from bad actors around the world, to eliminate even the most difficult networks. As the only vendor with critical mass across industries, Network Intelligence can alert brands when a known bad player elsewhere in their industry begins to undermine their brand, stopping new threats before they happen. have the opportunity to develop. Combined with Network Intelligence, OpSecs’ team of expert investigators use additional tools and in-depth research techniques to match online profiles with real identities, preparing sets of evidence for use in the classroom. hearing or by the police. Brands can be confident throughout law enforcement and litigation processes by having a true expert on their side. OpSec’s latest innovation is yet another demonstration of its ability to innovate and anticipate the brand protection needs of our customers. This is a real step forward in trademark protection technology. Network intelligence enables brands to quickly neutralize large networks of malicious actors and can be implemented simply and easily into a brand protection strategy, said Tim Elton, director of branded product management at OpSec Security . Some of the biggest frustrations with the traditional brand protection strategy include repeated abuse of the brand by the same violators, the inability to easily connect online violators with real-world identities, and the inability to really see. the big picture or the full extent of the problem. OpSec Network Intelligence was created not only to address and resolve these frustrations, but to enable both preventive and proactive strategies. OpSec Network Intelligence is ideal for organizations of all sizes in all industries. It enables powerful and effective action against bad actor networks targeting your brand and is supported by a top notch global service team with years of in-depth industry experience. Providing comprehensive multi-channel brand protection solutions and leveraging state-of-the-art technology, OpSec enables brands to see the big picture and connect data through online spaces to gain a comprehensive view of the issues they are facing. may not even be conscious. Learn more about OpSec Network Intelligence and contact OpSec experts to take quick action to protect your brand and consumers. About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the global market leader in brand security and protection. After decades of leadership in trademark protection technology, OpSec has grown into the leading provider of fully integrated trademark and document security, providing businesses and governments with a myriad of solutions to help our customers ensure quality, reputation. and brand integrity. OpSec is a leading innovator in protecting brands and digital online content, providing our customers with end-to-end guarantees against counterfeiting, piracy and unauthorized use. We continue to innovate by finding increasingly advanced ways to deal with an ever-growing array of threats. Even though counterfeiters, hackers and other bad actors employ more sophisticated means to damage your brand, we keep improving to protect it. What is missing from your brand protection program? Learn more at www.opsecsecurity.com Media contact

Amanda Hershey Marketing communications manager E-mail: [email protected] Telephone: +1 (717) 475-9110 www.opsecsecurity.com

