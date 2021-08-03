From Black to My Name is Khan, 10 Movies That Have Reflected Bollywood Directors Changing Their Style From Their Usual Cinema Brand (Latest Exclusive)

The brand is quite important when it comes to actors and filmmakers. For example, you know that Salman Khan is associated with mass entertainers, Rajkumar Hirani with light social entertainers, and Farah Khan with masala boilers. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his larger-than-life canvases that lend themselves to great visual aesthetics, although he’s also recently been associated with period dramas.Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday special: 7 songs from the filmmaker’s films that are visual extravagances.

Not all actors or filmmakers follow a brand image. There are directors who never stick to one genre, storytelling format, or visual patterns in particular. Like, for example, when Farhan Akhtar was a director, he started with a coming-of-age friendship saga in Dil Chahta Hai to end up making an action-heist thriller in Don 2.

And there are times when a filmmaker, known for a particular brand of cinema, changes his style and leaves us surprised. The “experience” might not always work, but the director might appreciate stepping out of his comfort zone and straying from the box office-favored formula for success. In this special feature, we take a look at 10 of those Bollywood directors who strayed from their usual formula, and how those “experiences” were received by critics and audiences.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in black

Movie: Black

Bhansali was and still is known for his larger-than-life films, with the exception of his debut in Khamoshi: the musical. The director is also known for his musicals. Many were therefore surprised when he directed the very contained drama, with Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, without any songs. Black continued to receive critical appreciation, and also performed decently at the box office.

Karan johar

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in My name is Khan

Movie: My name is khan

Speaking of larger than life, how can we miss Karan Johar? So it came as a surprise to many that KJo, in his third film, abandoned First World issues to tackle the bigotry and racism faced by Muslims in a post 9/11 America. We wonder if he can make a callback in the present, however, with a similar film set in India.

Abbas-Mustan

Poster of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke with Rani, Salman and Preity

Movie: Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

The sibling filmmaking duo are famous for their (officially adapted) pulp thrillers. So we were shocked when they made a movie that didn’t kill a single person in this love triangle / family drama starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. Interestingly, the offscreen hubbub surrounding the film – allegations of underworld funding – made for a typical Abbas-Mustan thriller. What to say ?

Priyadarshan

Kyon Ki poster with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Movie: Kyon Ki

A pre-Hera Pheri Priyadarshan was known to have made dramas like Gardish, Virasat and Doli Sajake Rakhna. To post Hera Pherisuccess of, followed by successive successes in Hulchul and Hungama, Priyadarshan has become this king of comedy. So when he got back to the drama with Kyon Ki (another miss from Salman in this list), the public weren’t ready for this round. It didn’t help either Kyon Ki came out the same day as Garam masala, a comedy also directed by Priyadarshan.From Hera Pheri to Garam Masala, 7 Best Priyadarshan Comedies in Bollywood, Ranked!

Anurag Kashyap

A photo of Hanuman’s return

Movie: Hanuman’s return

Who would expect this director, known for his thrillers like Black Friday, ugly and Wasseypur Gangs, would make a film aimed at children? That too, lively! Hanuman’s return was the sequel to the 2005 filmHanuman and was a movie with a message. It wasn’t a big box office draw, but Kashyap’s attempt to do something different didn’t go unnoticed.

Subhash Ghai

A poster of Black & White feat. Anurag Sinha and Anil Kapoor

Movie: Black White

In his heyday, Subhash Ghai was a filmmaker known for his multi-starred masala boilers like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak and By.Black White was a quieter movie, starring Anil Kapoor in the lead, compared to his filmography, which many still forget is a Ghai movie. WhileBlack White got decent reviews, it didn’t make much of an impression at the box office.

Remo D’Souza

Saqib Saleem, Salman Khan and Daisy Shah in Race 3

Movie:Race 3

The former choreographer-turned-director is known to have produced elaborate dance sequences glued together in the name of cinema. While he was doing A flying Jatt, a superhero movie starring Tiger Shroff, Remo isn’t the first person you think would take over from Abbas-Mustan to direct Race 3, who also directs Salman Khan, a superstar not exactly known for his fluid dance moves. The rest is a story as bad as the words of “Self-centered“!Radhe, Race 3 and more 7 lowest rated movies with Salman Khan in the lead on IMDb.

Prakash Jha

Poster of Dil Kya Kare feat. Mahima Chaudhry, Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Movie: Dil Kya Kare/Rahul

Prakash Jha is a filmmaker known for directing hard-hitting social dramas like Mrityudand, Gangaajal, Apaharan, Raajneeti among others. However, the years 1998 and 2001 turned out to be a surprise for the followers of his work, when he realized Dil Kya Kare and Rahul respectively. Dil Kya Kare was a love triangle marriage drama starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Mahima Chaudhry. Rahul was a family drama partly inspired by Kramer vs. Kramer. Both films exploded at the box office and Jha returned to his favorite genre.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Aan poster: Men at Work with Paresh Rawal, Shatrughan Sinha, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

Movie: Aan: men at work

Thanks to its resounding success Chandni Bar, Madhur Bhandarkar has made a name for himself as a filmmaker known for exposing the ugly side of society through his films without needing to work with drawing superstars at the box office. Movies like Satta, Signal Signal, Company, Page 3 et al have maintained this image. And then there was this strange aberration inAan: men at work, a masala crime thriller starring an ensemble of popular stars like Akshay Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Paresh Rawal, among others. The film, however, was a flop. Bhandarkar then tried to make a slice of life with Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, the director started his sleeves with a pot in Trishakti, with Arshad Warsi and Sharad Kapoor.

Ram gopal varma

Aamir Khan and Urmila in Rangeela

Movie: Rangeela

Once upon a time there was a director to be reckoned with, Ram Gopal Varma produced several wonders, mostly thrillers. Thanks to films like Shiva, Satya, Company, he was also known to have made clever gangster dramas. Between the two came a surprise in Rangeela, a love letter to Bollywood that also reinvented Urmila Matondkar as a sex symbol of the 90s. Rangeela remains one of RGV’s best works, with Hindi fans of AR Rahman grateful for bringing the composer to Bollywood. while Munna of Aamir Khan is one of his best characters. RGV then tried again to deviate from his favorite genre with Mast, a romantic musical starring Urmila and Aftab Shivdasani, but the film did not impress critics or audiences.

