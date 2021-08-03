Arwady: COVID-19 cases on the rise, but not because of Lollapalooza | Chicago News







The number of COVID-19 cases is rising again in Chicago after the massive Lollapalooza music festival, which drew hundreds of thousands to Grant Park last weekend. But Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said the four-day event was not to blame. Were clearly going up, not because of Lolla just to be very clear about it, were going up because the soaring we expected is happening, she said, adding that officials were expecting a surge due to the increase in the number of cases elsewhere in the country. I expect the number of cases to continue to increase, she said. Chicago now registers 234 cases per day based on a seven-day average, according toCDPH data. Over the past week, the number of cases has increased by 40%, according to city data. The city’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is now 3.3%, down from a low of 0.4% on June 27. Ahead of the music festival, Arwady said she hopes Lollapalooza doesn’t turn into a super broadcast event. To attend the event, people had to provide proof of vaccination or register a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving at the gate. Organizers said 90% of attendees were able to show proof of vaccination, a figure which Arwady said matches checks carried out at the event by the city’s vaccine ambassadors. On Tuesday, she said she expects to see cases related to the festival and will provide updates as they become available. With the resurgence of coronavirus infections, someChicago restaurants and bars require people to show proof of vaccination enter. While Arwady has said she is happy with the move, the city is not currently considering an industry-wide requirement. READ:NYC, big employers take a hard line against refractory vaccines It’s a really big decision to try to impose something like that on a whole class of businesses, and I hope people who take COVID seriously would want to go to the companies that made these decisions, a- she declared. Were interested in this. Well, watch to see how it goes, but we don’t have a current plan to do something like this at the city level. Instead, the city is working with state public health officials to make it easier for people to show proof of vaccination and allow them to upload their vaccination records in a way that protects their privacy, according to Arwady. The goal, said Arwady, is to make viewing or checking immunization status as easy as possible. City officials also announced on Tuesday the addition of five states and one territory to Chicago travel advisory, which was reinstated on July 13. In total, the notice covers 19 states and two territories. They are: Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah and Puerto Rico, which joined Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands. Unvaccinated visitors to Chicago from those states are urged to self-quarantine for 10 days or register a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, officials said. Contact Kristen Thometz:@kristenthometz|(773) 509-5452|[email protected]

