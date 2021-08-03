If Apples GarageBand added new Bollywood sound packs, which artist would you like to look for?





A few days ago, Apple announced that the most popular music creation application worldwide GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS has been updated with all new sound packs from some of the best artists and producers. And for the first time ever, users can mix hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. And with the help of step-by-step video instructions, users can also learn the art of remixing right in the app. The update also includes producer packs from the world’s top producers including TRAKGIRL, Mark Lettieri, Tom Misch, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip and Boys Noize. These producer packs include rhythms, loops and instruments. Now it got me thinking if Apple ever released a similar pack with artists from India or Bollywood so who all could be on the coveted list? As music is an art and a matter of preference, I’ll be sharing my list but I want you to share all of your favorite artists in the comments section below to share on our social media @mumbailive. So here is my list of Indian artists that I would like to see on the GarageBand app: AR Rahman

Zakir Hussein

Amjad Ali Khan

Lata Mangeshkar

Shankar Ehsaan Loy

The Wadali brothers

Prateek Kuhad

Rekha Bhardwaj Yes! Apple here is a great opportunity for you to grab and buckle up some of the greatest talent India has to offer and thank me later. With the addition of Indian talent, people all over the world will have the opportunity to enjoy and create a colorful and diverse range of music. From classical Indian, Sufi, New-Age to Bollywood music will be available to everyone via Apples GarageBand. READ ALSO : Apples India business nearly doubled in the October-December quarter, soon to be made in India for the iPhone 12

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mumbailive.com/en/tech/apple-garageband-bollywood-songs-67175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos