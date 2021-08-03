Sarah Ferguson believes Princess Diana would support Prince Harry’s memoir | Entertainment





Sarah Ferguson believes the late Princess Diana would be “proud” of Prince Harry for writing a revealing memoir. The 36-year-old prince – who walked away from royal life with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, last year – recently revealed he is writing his life story for Penguin Random House and his decision for doing so was praised by the Duchess of York, who believes he has “a lot to say”. Sarah, who was previously married to Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew, also praised Meghan for writing her own children’s book, ‘The Bench’, earlier this year. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I think the fact that Meghan wrote a children’s book is really good, kudos to her, because whoever is sitting there writing a book, it’s really hard. “Because you have to keep it all very condensed, if it’s about children. With Harry, I think he has a lot to say and, really, I think Diana would be really proud of her sons, of their children. women and [grandkids]. “And he’s such a good boy, you know I think in life there is no doubt that there is way too much judgment and that there should be more compassion and support in every way. for everyone. “My mission statement for my charity is not race, creed, color or any other denomination – we stand together and we fight for the right for a child to dare to dream.” Meanwhile, the author of “Her Heart for a Compass” recalled how “proud” she felt when Diana – who died in a car crash in 1997 – helped her with the outfit she wore when her friend married Prince Charles in 1981. She remembers: “Diana gave me the fabric to wear in turquoise, and it was really beautiful. She loved me wearing turquoise. … She was my best friend, since she was 14 and I I was 16. … I could ‘I don’t have a better seat. And I was very proud that she gave me the gear to wear for the wedding. “ And while Sarah and Andrew – who together have daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie – went their separate ways in 1992, they are “very happily divorced” from each other these days. She said: “We are very happy to have divorced each other. It seems to work. I guess he understands that I have a lot to do in the world. I am a philanthropist. You bet that you have never heard that word before. A heart philanthropist. And my children have given me to the children of the world and now they have also donated grandmother to the children of the world. This is right where I am the happiest to be, to fly freely, to develop my skills. “I just fly freely. I’m very lucky to get along very well, but we practice the 3 Cs, which are communication, compromise and compassion.”

