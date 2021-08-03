Entertainment
Akshay Kumar on Bell Bottom theatrical release: “There is pressure but things will work out with confidence” | Bollywood
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said on Tuesday that the crew of his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom have risen to the challenge of releasing the film in theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic because there is little life without risk.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will be the first Hindi film to hit theaters during the second wave of the pandemic.
With movie theaters allowed to resume operations in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, business analysts are betting big on Bell Bottom to revive the film exhibition sector with its release on August 19.
“The pressure is on everyone but I’m very sure things will work out. There is a challenge, a risk. But if you haven’t taken a risk in life, then what have you? did you? So we left with her, ”Akshay told PTI after the film’s trailer launched here at PVR Priya.
“In this journey, I have my producers who also took the risk and that’s how we proceeded,” he added.
Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi, the film is set in the 1980s and features Akshay as a RAW agent codenamed Bell Bottom. It was also the first Bollywood project to start production amid the pandemic last year.
Besides Bell Bottom, Akshay also shot for his films Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu during the pandemic.
When asked how he convinced himself to return to the set, the actor replied that life must go on.
“We have to work and there is no doubt about it. You have also all worked in the midst of the pandemic. So how can the work stop? You have to keep working and take care of yourself. This is going to be normal now. and life has to go on, ”added Akshay, who tested Covid-19 negative on April 12 after being diagnosed with the virus earlier in the month.
“In each project, there were almost 300-400 people working with me. So everything has to go on. Today we are releasing this movie. We could have said that let’s leave it for now. But we have it. done, “he said.
Also Read: Kim Sharma Celebrates 25 Years of Boyfriend Leander Paes’ Olympic Victory, Calls Him ‘Flying Man’
Although cinemas have been allowed to reopen in many states, Maharashtra, which is one of the main markets for Hindi films, has yet to allow cinema owners to resume theatrical activities.
When asked if movie theaters remain closed in the state, Akshay said the directors took a leap of faith.
“It’s a bet and someone had to take that bet. We’ve taken that step and I’m confident it’s going to work.”
Producer Jackky Bhagnani said that while Maharashtra contributes almost 30% of film revenue, he is not worried about the prospects for Bell Bottom.
“With ‘Bell Bottom’ we’re just happy to be the flag bearers. It’s for the brotherhood and we’re very happy this movie is hitting theaters. It’s the most important thing.
“Yeah, business is big, but for this particular movie the biggest box office is that we’re getting to the movies,” added Jackky.
Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, Bell Bottom is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.
(Written by Ravi Bansal)
