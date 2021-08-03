Local Twitter users line up to offer actor John Cleese a place to stay





Even celebrities can have Airbnb issues, it seems. When actor John Cleese took to Twitter to lament an issue that left him without a rental in Huntsville, nearly 900 people responded, with many offering suggestions or places to stay. “Someone in Huntsville, Ontario, has a nice place I can rent to live while I make a movie. Airbnb took our money but now says they gave our house to someone else (Why did they take the money, then?) ”He wrote. Airbnb was quick to respond, writing “Hi John, we are so sorry to hear this and want to help you fix this”, but in the meantime it has had a slew of other options on offer. Among the first to respond was the local Cedar Grove Lodge complex, tweeting that they had a place for it, adding “We would love to host another failed towers reboot!” Others have offered private cottages or suggested other local resorts, and some have even set up takes for small parts of the movie. “Wait… are you doing a movie in Huntsville ?????? Do you need extras? I’m a super silly walker… ”wrote Twitter user Joy Will Do! in reference to the sketch “The Ministry of Silly Walks” by Cleese’s Monthy Python’s flying circus days. Cleese has not disclosed what project he will be working on, or where he is being filmed, but entertainment site IMDb notes that he is chosen to play Harry Hannigan in Cut the painter, a film that is currently in pre-production. The plot summary reads: “When lone writer Harry Hannigan unexpectedly begins his retirement in a very large house in a very small Canadian town, he is greeted by the arrival of his former partner. Jack writing. A man who flees his family after receiving a terminal diagnosis. Having nowhere to stay, Harry reluctantly agrees to welcome him. An act of grace that does not come easily for him. The film is slated for release in Canada in September 2022. Cleese thanked the many respondents for their responses. “So many helpful suggestions! We will follow them Thank you, Ontarians !! Don’t miss the Doppler! Register now here to receive our summary by email with links to our most recent stories.

