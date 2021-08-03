Devines, the downtown entertainment complex arrives in historic downtown Hot Springs – Hot Springs Village Voice

Charlie and Jonna Devine, owners of the Hot Springs Bathhouse Dinner Theater, have announced a dream plan to reopen and redesign the popular downtown dinner theater into a multi-level entertainment complex. A new state-of-the-art theater with capacity for 400 people (up from 130 previously) will be included, designed to remain comfortable and intimate, even with a larger seating capacity. In addition to the many daily live music shows, theatrical performances, comedic magic shows, etc., there is a live one hour daily show on stage “History of Hot Springs”. At times there is no live show in the theater, it is set up so that visitors can enjoy the daily new movies as well. The facility is also home to the Arkansas Performing Arts Center, a non-profit entity that helps children and adults of all ages love and experience music, dance, drama and more!

“COVID has hit our industry hard. We took the opportunity to dream BIG, especially when we had the opportunity to buy our rented building in the heart of downtown, ”Charlie said. “Instead of spending very large sums to repair the deteriorating building, the dream of ‘Devine’s, Downtown’ was born, a multi-million dollar, multi-story entertainment complex! Not only will this new entertainment complex be family-friendly, but it will offer tourists and residents of the neighborhood different and multi-activity activities 7 days a week. We were told this was the most exciting downtown improvement in decades !! Devine’s, Downtown begins with the very prominent location recently obtained in the historic downtown area and could potentially incorporate additional buildings into the project, ”they said.

The 65,000 square foot site plan at the intersection of Central Avenue, Spring Street and Malvern Avenue will include not only the theater, but also a boutique hotel with large rooms and balconies, and two themed restaurants. Live music and entertainment will also be in each restaurant

On the roof there will be a bar and grill with expansive surrounding views of the hot springs, promising spectacular sunrises and sunsets. The outdoor venue will also be perfect for weddings and other events. There will be a large circular rotating stage in the center of the open expanse on the roof for entertainment.

The ground floor plans are for a large convenience store, bike rental, fast food, frozen ice cream, indoor climbing wall, and arcade games much like Dave and Busters.

The Devines spent many days a month on the streets of downtown Hot Springs chatting with visitors. Question number one was asked, “What is there to do in Hot Springs?” Number two: “Where is there a place to eat that doesn’t cost you a fortune?” Number three, “Where’s there a place to stay? Number four, “Where is a convenience store?” “

Downtown Devine answers all of these questions and more. There are approximately 300 full-time and part-time employees planned at Devine’s downtown. It is located in the most accessible and visible part of downtown and is part of the Hot Springs Entertainment District. It will be open 7 days a week with many services available from morning to night.

The Devine’s purchased the 5 Star Theater, changing the name to The Hot Springs Bathhouse Dinner Theater in the summer of 2018. A host of changes included creating and producing all of their own shows, hiring over 100 musicians. , amazing and extremely talented local singers and actors. and facilitators. They started doing shows 5-7 nights a week with a different show every night. 2019 has been a huge year with tickets sold out months in advance to individuals, couples, families, tour groups, family reunions and more. There were many sold-out shows in 2019.

For 2020, they had concocted 30 new shows to sprinkle over 242 nights of entertainment. All shows were scheduled and on their ticketing site before the start of the new year. Then, just like other businesses, on March 14, 2020, they were forced to shut down due to COVID19.

Since the plan was released a few days ago, the Devines have received hundreds of calls, emails, greetings, notes of enthusiasm, interest in a job, interest in participating in shows, great interest in being financially part of the project. , being a seller or lessor of offices and retail space. They like this If you are interested in any of these categories or have a question or comment, please email Charlie Devine at [email protected].

“We want to make an incredible difference in historic downtown Hot Springs by providing 7 days a week family fun and entertainment, as well as a comfortable place to stay and affordable dining,” Charlie said.

To stay up to date with progress, you can follow Devine’s Downtown on social media, Facebook, Instagram, their website, or sign up for email updates on their website: www.hotspringsbathhousedinnertheatre.com.