Entertainment
Devines, the downtown entertainment complex arrives in historic downtown Hot Springs – Hot Springs Village Voice
Charlie and Jonna Devine, owners of the Hot Springs Bathhouse Dinner Theater, have announced a dream plan to reopen and redesign the popular downtown dinner theater into a multi-level entertainment complex. A new state-of-the-art theater with capacity for 400 people (up from 130 previously) will be included, designed to remain comfortable and intimate, even with a larger seating capacity. In addition to the many daily live music shows, theatrical performances, comedic magic shows, etc., there is a live one hour daily show on stage “History of Hot Springs”. At times there is no live show in the theater, it is set up so that visitors can enjoy the daily new movies as well. The facility is also home to the Arkansas Performing Arts Center, a non-profit entity that helps children and adults of all ages love and experience music, dance, drama and more!
“COVID has hit our industry hard. We took the opportunity to dream BIG, especially when we had the opportunity to buy our rented building in the heart of downtown, ”Charlie said. “Instead of spending very large sums to repair the deteriorating building, the dream of ‘Devine’s, Downtown’ was born, a multi-million dollar, multi-story entertainment complex! Not only will this new entertainment complex be family-friendly, but it will offer tourists and residents of the neighborhood different and multi-activity activities 7 days a week. We were told this was the most exciting downtown improvement in decades !! Devine’s, Downtown begins with the very prominent location recently obtained in the historic downtown area and could potentially incorporate additional buildings into the project, ”they said.
The 65,000 square foot site plan at the intersection of Central Avenue, Spring Street and Malvern Avenue will include not only the theater, but also a boutique hotel with large rooms and balconies, and two themed restaurants. Live music and entertainment will also be in each restaurant
On the roof there will be a bar and grill with expansive surrounding views of the hot springs, promising spectacular sunrises and sunsets. The outdoor venue will also be perfect for weddings and other events. There will be a large circular rotating stage in the center of the open expanse on the roof for entertainment.
The ground floor plans are for a large convenience store, bike rental, fast food, frozen ice cream, indoor climbing wall, and arcade games much like Dave and Busters.
The Devines spent many days a month on the streets of downtown Hot Springs chatting with visitors. Question number one was asked, “What is there to do in Hot Springs?” Number two: “Where is there a place to eat that doesn’t cost you a fortune?” Number three, “Where’s there a place to stay? Number four, “Where is a convenience store?” “
Downtown Devine answers all of these questions and more. There are approximately 300 full-time and part-time employees planned at Devine’s downtown. It is located in the most accessible and visible part of downtown and is part of the Hot Springs Entertainment District. It will be open 7 days a week with many services available from morning to night.
The Devine’s purchased the 5 Star Theater, changing the name to The Hot Springs Bathhouse Dinner Theater in the summer of 2018. A host of changes included creating and producing all of their own shows, hiring over 100 musicians. , amazing and extremely talented local singers and actors. and facilitators. They started doing shows 5-7 nights a week with a different show every night. 2019 has been a huge year with tickets sold out months in advance to individuals, couples, families, tour groups, family reunions and more. There were many sold-out shows in 2019.
For 2020, they had concocted 30 new shows to sprinkle over 242 nights of entertainment. All shows were scheduled and on their ticketing site before the start of the new year. Then, just like other businesses, on March 14, 2020, they were forced to shut down due to COVID19.
Since the plan was released a few days ago, the Devines have received hundreds of calls, emails, greetings, notes of enthusiasm, interest in a job, interest in participating in shows, great interest in being financially part of the project. , being a seller or lessor of offices and retail space. They like this If you are interested in any of these categories or have a question or comment, please email Charlie Devine at [email protected].
“We want to make an incredible difference in historic downtown Hot Springs by providing 7 days a week family fun and entertainment, as well as a comfortable place to stay and affordable dining,” Charlie said.
To stay up to date with progress, you can follow Devine’s Downtown on social media, Facebook, Instagram, their website, or sign up for email updates on their website: www.hotspringsbathhousedinnertheatre.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.hsvvoice.com/Content/Default/News/Article/Devine-s-Downtown-entertainment-complex-coming-to-historic-downtown-Hot-Springs/-3/9/780
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]