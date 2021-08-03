IPL 2021: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Makes Bollywood Villain Gulshan Grover Insecure Here’s Why | Cricket News





Former Indian team captain MS Dhoni recently blasted social media with his new hairstyle. Speaking to his official social media handle, Aalim Hakim, the famous hairstylist shared some photos of Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni, who can be seen sporting a sleek Mohawk cut in the photos. Interestingly, Dhonis’ new look not only sent fans into a frenzy, but also made Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover insecure. Grover, who is known for his negative roles in the movies, insolently asked Dhoni not to accept “Don’s roles” in the movies as it would bankrupt him. Sharing photos of MSD on Twitter, wrote Grover Brother Mahi. @msdhoni Superb look! Plz don’t accept any role from Don, it will be a simple dhande by laat Already 3 of my dearest brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you (sic). mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look! Please don’t accept any role from Don, it will be a simple dhande by laat Already 3 of my dearest brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu do this to get me out of business. Aalim AlAalimHakim Badman is coming for you @HanspalShano pic.twitter.com/TntDWQ0lR4 Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) August 1, 2021 Earlier this month, the former skipper grabbed the limelight as his retro swimsuit photos went viral after a commercial shoot. Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an ad and as soon as the photos were posted on social media, fans and followers couldn’t keep their cool. Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a photo with Dhoni of the sets from their shoot, where he can be seen sporting the jersey. At the same time, she revealed that Dhoni took photos with everyone on set, from her to the boys on location. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August of last year. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanor, keen understanding of the game, and astute leadership skills. The skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be back in action when the IPL stage in the United Arab Emirates resumes in September. Mumbai Indians face CSK on September 19 in the first game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ms-dhoni-makes-bollywood-s-bad-man-gulshan-grover-insecure-ipl-2021-csk-skipper-2381499.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos