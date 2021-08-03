Aquaman 2 Black Manta actor posts shirtless workout pic





Aquaman and Lost Kingdom actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shows some serious muscle in a new shirtless photo as the film continues to shoot.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II posted a photo on social media confirming he is building up for his second run as DC villain Black Manta. The actor is becoming more mainstream in notable franchises with his work at properties like HBO. Watchmen and his roles in upcoming films like fellow and The matrix 4. Now he’s gearing up for his first sequel in the underwater world of James Wans. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made his DCEU debut as David Kane aka Black Manta in 2018 Aquaman. Depicting the character as a deep sea pirate armed with awesome weapons and technology, the character got into a fight with Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) at the start of the film in an encounter that led to his father’s death ( Michael Beach). Overwhelmed by grief and determined to take revenge on the film’s hero, Manta formed an alliance with Orm (Patrick Wilson) to obtain the technology needed to fight someone of Arthur’s strength and power. In the film’s credits scene, Kane meets Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park), leaving audiences with the tease that the two will team up to find Arthur in Atlantis and launch another attack in Kane’s quest for revenge. Related: Aquaman 2 Could Use Elements From Snyder’s Original Blueprint Probably knowing that the first action movies set the bar high, the actor behind Black Manta has already started working to prepare his body for the film. In a recent post atYahya Abdul-Mateen IIInstagram account of, the We the actor shared an image of himself shirtless in front of a squat rack, noting that Black Manta is again under construction. Take a look at the picture below: In recent months, the preparation of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom seems to have become an important commitment for Abdul-Mateen II. Not only did he start working to prepare his body to reprise the role, but he also began the homework necessary to solve the story and find his character again. In fact, the actor posted frequent updates regarding his prep work for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Little is known about the film’s full plot at this time, but with the production of Aquaman 2 currently underway in London, fans may get more information on the project in the coming months. Obviously, Abdul-Mateen II looks great as he prepares to reprise the role of Black Manta. Yet the added muscle also hints at an intense comeback for Arthur Curry’s biggest villain. As a brilliant tactician and technical mastermind, Manta may have learned from his encounters with Aquaman in the first film and committed to improving his body in addition to his custom Atlantean armor. With the feud between these two characters still alive and well (and a glimpse of what’s to come already), audiences can expect to see them gear up for the second round when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuts in theaters next year on December 16, 2022. Next: Aquaman 2: What Is Necrus? Location of the lost kingdom explained Source: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Martin Scorsese’s Flower Moon Killers cast Brendan Fraser



