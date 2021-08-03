AGT 2021: Is it tonight? Why did Nightbirde give up?





Jane Marczewski, an inspiring singer-songwriter who brought rare emotion to America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, has announced she is leaving the competition. On Monday, the 31-year-old singer who goes by the stage name Nightbirde said in an article on social media that her cancer diagnosis has worsened since her hearing aired in June. Fighting cancer takes all of my energy and attention, ”the Zanesville, Ohio singer wrote. I am so sad to announce that I will not be able to continue this AGT season. Life doesn’t always give those who deserve a break, but we already knew that. Thanks for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, it will be better soon. I plan my future, not my inheritance. Enough beaten, but I still have dreams. That optimism, combined with his musical talent, is what initially moved all of AGT’s judges in a hearing that has since been viewed over 30 million times on YouTube. At the time of the hearing, Nightbirde had a 2% chance of survival, with cancer detected in his lungs, spine and liver. Two percent is not 0%, she said during her audition clip. Two percent is something, and I would like people to know how amazing it is. Before singing his original song Its OK, which chronicles the last year of his life, Nightbirde told AGT judges that it’s important for everyone to know that I am more than the bad things that happen to me. There was a three second pause after Nightbirde finished performing his vulnerable song. Taken aback by the singer’s story, her message and her optimism, Cowell delivered a simple wow in front of the audience and the judges burst into applause. AGT judge Howie Mandel called it the most authentic thing he’s heard of all season. Cowell was visibly emotional as he praised Nightbirde and had to stop talking to regain his composure. You can’t wait until life isn’t harder before you decide to be happy, Nightbirde told the Judges. Cowell went on to give Nightbirde the coveted golden buzzer, securing the vocalists’ place in concerts that begin August 10. He gave the singer a hug as golden confetti rained down on her and said: Everything about that was really special. Although Nightbirde is no longer moving forward in the competition, she has said that sharing her story on the show is an honor and a dream come true. My take this summer has been astounding, she wrote in her social media post. What a miracle that the pain I have been through can be transformed into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider. To note: AGT will not air on August 3 due to coverage of the Olympics on NBC. The live quarter-finals will kick off on August 10.

