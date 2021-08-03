Maniesh Paul Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities









ANI |

Updated: 03 Aug 2021 18:38 IS

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Maniesh Paul, who turned a year older on Tuesday, received heartfelt birthday greetings from fans and members of the film industry.

Using his Twitter account, veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted a photo of his “Jug Jugg Jiyo” co-star and wrote: “Happy Birthday, @ ManishPaul03! success and happiness! “



Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez also shared an original photo with the birthday boy on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Happy Birthday @manieshpaul Stay with your cool cool!”



Veteran actor Suniel Shetty also wished his birthday to the anchor anchor on Twitter, writing: “A very happy birthday to you @ ManishPaul03 May you have a year full of laughs and joy, and may you continue to us entertain with your wit and humor. Lots of love! “

Sharing a super cool Maniesh illustration on Twitter, “Ek Villain” actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Happy birthday my dear @ ManishPaul03 – may you always entertain us with your impeccable mind. Much love, happiness and good health for you. & Yes, I kept my promise. Hope you like your artwork.



Award-winning national actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed heartfelt birthday wishes to Maniesh on his Twitter account and wrote: “A very happy birthday to you my friend @ ManishPaul03 chamakte rahiye !!! (keep shining).”



Fans and other celebrities in the entertainment industry also showered Maniesh with heartwarming wishes on his 40th birthday.

Speaking of his work, Maniesh Paul is reportedly seen slipping into the character of a Punjabi boy for the upcoming family drama “Jug Jugg Jiyo” which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the main roles.

For the film, the actor worked hard to muscle his body to be successful in his role after recovering from COVID-19 on December 19 of last year.

Besides “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, Maniesh also has an interesting range of projects, which should be announced soon. The actor and host are currently making waves with his podcast which invites people from all walks of life to engage in sincere conversations. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/maniesh-paul-receives-heartfelt-birthday-wishes-from-bollywood-celebrities20210803183805 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos